Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Financier Sheldon Inwentash Joins Wuhan General Group as Strategic Advisor

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce today that the Company has entered into an advisory agreement with Sheldon Inwentash.

Sheldon is well-known in the North American capital markets for his investment prowess and strategies, for revolutionizing the resource investment model and for creating very significant shareholder value and returns through early investments. He helps the companies in which he invests by providing counsel and guidance to the C-suite. Sheldon's investment approach has helped him build a remarkable reputation and track record. Sheldon will utilize his expertise and his industry resources to assist Wuhan's efforts to develop and grow.

"Thrilled to have Sheldon aboard! His dazzling ability to introduce and connect strategic partners through his vast global network is priceless." said Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan General Group.

Mr. Inwentash added, " Jeff has put together a great team to date with a most interesting roadmap. I'm really looking forward to adding value immediately. Wuhan has a very bright future. "

Mr. Inwentash is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. (IDKFF)(IDK)

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD (IDK)(IDKFF), is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

