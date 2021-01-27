Athena Investments A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in Athena Investments A/S is 16 February 2021. Athena Investments A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Fidim S.r.l., pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0010240514 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Athena Investments ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 5): 106,662,695 shares (DKK 533,313,475) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 36 69 69 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 6510 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ATHENA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3343 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837270