FactMR: Temperature Controlled Unit Manufacturers Reliant on Demand from Plastics Industry: Fact.MR

Extensive applications across multiple end-use industries is likely to propel market growth in a positive direction

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / The global temperature control unit market is anticipated to register moderate gains in 2021 over 2020, with long-term expansion prospects appearing stable, registering a steady CAGR for the next decade, concludes Fact.MR. Growth was largely stunted as industrial activity entered a recessionary phase throughout 2020, attributed to government imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The market has made unprecedented gains across the historical period, interspersed with numerous innovations across the plastic packaging industry. According to the U.S EPA, over 14 million tons of plastic containers and packaging were deployed in 2018 across multiple end-use industries. Hence, uptake of temperature control units to provide appropriate shape and size have registered a notable increase.

Manufacturers are thus leveraging a slew of product innovations and technologies to flood the market with new temperature control units. In February 2020, for instance, JUMO GmbH & Co. KG unveiled its gold-plated nickel layered platinum and metallized black temperature control sensors which significantly reduces response time, enabling highly precise temperature measurements.

"Growing need for precision-based temperature control is shifting focus away from conventional HVAC systems, prompting vendors to introduce highly advanced control based units. Furthermore, the need for energy and power conservation is accelerating need for temperature control units," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3424

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Temperature Control Unit Report

Water type temperature control unit systems to acquire high momentum, registering nearly nine out of ten sales

Plastic manufacturing to remain primary industrial application area, attributed to the need to regulate temperatures in the injection molding process

Pharmaceutical applications to emerge as one of the fastest growing segments through 2021

Over 60 gallons per minute temperature control units likely to expand at a noteworthy CAGR

U.S to generate a substantial market share for temperature control units in North America, attributed to an expanding plastic industry

Increased pharmaceutical research to provide massive boost to the U.K temperature control unit market

Germany and France to record stable growth, underpinned by surging EV popularity

Japan and South Korea to remain bright growth hotspots

Temperature Control Unit Market- Key Drivers

Rapid proliferation of the food & beverage industry is expected to propel temperature control unit sales to ensure longer shelf-life of finished products

Manufacturers are targeting emerging economies such as India and China due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development

Key players are focusing on technological innovations, such as equipping high-quality thermostats, to bolster temperature control unit sales

Temperature Control Unit Market- Key Restraints

Temperature control unit sales are limited to areas with heavy urbanization and infrastructure development

High initial installation and mounting costs to restrict uptake of advanced temperature control unit devices

Growth likely to remain moderate amid ceasing industrial activities and phased recovery stages due to the pandemic crisis

Discover more about the temperature control unit market with 142 figures and 82 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/3424/temperature-control-unit-market

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in Fact.MR's temperature control unit report include: WIKA Instruments LP, FRIGEL FIRENE S.p.A, EUROCHILLER S.r.l, Carel Industries S.p.A, BOFA International Ltd., HB-Therm GmbH, Mokon Systems, Advantage Engineering Inc., Temptek and Berg Chilling Systems to name a few. Expansion of manufacturing capacities along with new product launches, collaborations and acquisitions are some primary expansion strategies adopted by the aforementioned players.

In 2020, WIKA Instruments LP introduced a new variety of float switches: the RLS-1000 and RLS-2000 series respectively. These switches are especially designed for industrial applications, and are available with smaller process connections from G1/2 and floats with diameters beginning from 18 mm. Furthermore, their efficient designs require very little maintenance.

Also, in December 2020, FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A undertook a merger agreement with Green Box S.r.l which is expected to be completed by early 2021. This initiative is likely to assist the company in expanding its temperature controller business by expanding its production capacity in the long-run.

More Valuable Insights on Temperature Control Unit Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global temperature control unit market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the temperature control unit market on the basis of pump capacity (< 20 GPM, 21-30 GPM, 31-60 GPM, > 60 GPM), system (water type, oil type), and end-use industry (plastics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, printing, chemicals, energy, engineering and mechanical, others), across seven regions.

Any specific requirement? Ask our analyst

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3424

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Terminal Tractors Market: Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for terminal tractors. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the terminal tractor market structure.

Dioxin Analyzer Market: The dioxin analyzer market study conducted by Fact.MR provides detailed insights about the possible future expansion trajectory of the market, and is relevant for key stakeholders including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market.

Light Towers Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the light tower market offers a 10-year forecast. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the light tower market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626190/Temperature-Controlled-Unit-Manufacturers-Reliant-on-Demand-from-Plastics-Industry-FactMR