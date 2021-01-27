Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: OMNICANNA/Thermic Sciences Identifies Key Retail and Warehouse Manufacturing Facilities in North America for the Thermic Product Launch, Retail and Wholesale Distribution, OEM Manufacturing, and New Prototype Displays to

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Thermic Sciences International, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka ENDOCAN CORP. (WKN: A1W61J, ISIN: US29271J1097),(OTC PINK:ENDO), moves forward with its Cannabis Science acquisition as well as its brand and name change to Thermic Sciences International (OTC: ENDO). Moving forward immediately, the Company identifies key retail and warehouse/manufacturing facilities to begin the North American Thermic Heating consumer product line releases.

Initially targeting the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the Company will import all its products developed from its European research and development facilities in the Netherlands, France and its Headquarters in the UK to the new North American facility location. Each European facility will ship its new product line designs and prototype discoveries to the new North American facility for retail consumer sales, wholesale distribution, OEM manufacturing, and Consumer prototype displays.

"We finally got the signal we've been waiting for! What a team! And we are off, we will showcase the Thermic Technology for several different industries and sectors. We are excited to showcase our working prototypes on display, as more people learn the facts it will certainly help ignite the buzz around this groundbreaking Thermic consumer products discovery. The Thermic self-generating heat and electrical applications are profound and plenty. Each application can be targeted for large scale multiple industry manufacturing and construction, deep consumer costs savings, outstanding environmental protections and safety for several key industries." Stated Chairman, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

Initially released in Europe, with expanding sales and distribution interests in North America, the Thermic Heating paint product is ready for North American expansion. The Company is building a strong group of like-minded distributors, partnerships, manufacturers, and retail sales outlets for the North American market, designed to multiply sales and consumer reach in each initial target industry sector.

With its first North American Retail location in sights, it will serve as a consumer retail and wholesale sales distribution center and prototype display center for all initial Thermic product lines ready for public display and purchases:

Thermic Heating Paint Construction Applications (Current European market) Thermic Heating Paint Portable Units (First Goal; USA targeted distribution) Thermic Heating Fog Free Mirror and Basic Glass (USA & International release) Thermic Portable Self-Generating Electrical Power Units (USA & International release) Thermic Cu2+ Solid-State Ceramic Super Charge Renewable High-Performance Battery Units (USA & International release) Thermic Agriculture (USA & International Agriculture Applications) Concrete Thermic Mix for any type of concrete 96% Compressive strength increase, 56% Heat capacity increase and 150% Water permeability reduction.

About Thermic Sciences International (TSi)

Omnicanna Health Solutions Inc. (OTC: ENDO) has recently acquired Thermic Coating Systems Ltd. (UK) and Cannabis Science Inc., (CSi-EDP) and has voted to change its name to Thermic Sciences International. Targeting the creation of a very strong conglomerate themed "Bringing it All Together" just as laid-out in the Harvard Award winning Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, as presented for the past four years in a row at the Harvard GHC Summit. Designed to bring affordable and free education, traditional and entrepreneurial job creation, and cannabinoid drug development internationally. The key to our Success Programs is the wide-ranging economic impacts the entrepreneurial programs bring to local distressed communities, one by one, business by business, family by family, targeting diverse case by case benefits and support, including government enhancement programs for local and International job creation/ economic development. There is no limit to what industry the CSi-EDP covers; industry by industry, local to national, individuals to groups, sector by sector, prioritized geographically by access and by distress.

Cannabis Science Inc. Acquisition:

(formerly Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) WKN: A0RM6Z / ISIN: US1376481016)

Omnicanna has begun the updating the financials and accounting, reporting and filings to complete the process to complete the acquisition and share exchange transaction. The company believes it is still on target to begin the share exchange process as targeted in the first quarter of 2021. The name change process has begun, company structure changes are underway, company management changes are underway, and the CSi-EDP shareholder first rights are underway.

Somewhat similar to the Cannabis Science structure before it went private, all Cannabis Science shareholders are on track to receive what Cannabis Science had been planning all along. All brokerage firms will receive formal instructions on how to complete the share exchange for their client shareholders during the first quarter of 2021. All private shares held in the shareholder name will be confirmed through the transfer agent handling the transaction to ensure speedy and accurate delivery of your Omnicanna shares. The complete transaction details and changes are on track to be announced first quarter 2021.

*** Cannabis Science shareholder first rights shareholder offerings will close out on February 14, 2021 contact Mr. Dabney immediately to ensure your position if requested.

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

All shareholders notices on track to send out in the first quarter of 2021. All shareholder certificates will be confirmed through the transfer agent. All proposed share changes will be reclassified under the following structure changes:

Preferred Shares (Voting Shares)

Common Shares (Current Trading Shares)

Common Class A (Cannabis Science New Shares)

Thermic Sciences International is an exceptional name to Brand the integration and consolidation of the strengths of each Company involved, compounded by each Company operating unit. Each unit working closely together as one utilizing the strengths of each other to grow and multiply revenues. Thus far the Company the name will change to Thermic Sciences International and the stock trading symbol will remain the same (OTC: ENDO).

About Thermic Coating Systems

Revolutionary heating with the advanced Thermic technology, infrared thermic paint systems and so much more !!! North American expansions through manufacturing and job opportunities pushes the CSi-EDP to continue to flourish! Creating jobs, educating the public on new Thermic heating advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming. The Thermic business & medical applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to the favor of many. The individual Thermic unit applications target so many different industry applications; only your lack imagination will stop the flow of viable applications.

Please visit:

https://thermicpaint.com/https://thermicpaint.com/shop

Paint any wall, ceiling or floor into an infrared heating panel! Large seized Infrared heaters on low temperature on walls and ceilings are the future'! Thermic Paint highest infrared heat radiation lowest energy consumption!

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

