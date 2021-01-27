Six new arrays with a combined capacity of 120 kW will be installed on the International Space Station starting from this year. The panels will be brought to the station with the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft during three resupply missions. The installation of each solar array will require two spacewalks.U.S. manufacturer Boeing-Spectrolab - which works with solar for space exploration - announced it will build six more solar arrays for the International Space Station (ISS) operated by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The six arrays, which will have a total surface ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...