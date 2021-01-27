Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting to Present at the 2021 SNMMI Mid-Winter Meeting

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced its abstract has been selected for oral presentation at the 2021 SNMMI Mid-Winter Meeting, being held virtually January 28-31, 2021.

Summarized below is the abstract that will be presented by Viewpoint Research Scientist, Mengshi Li, PhD.

Abstract Title: Pb-212 α-particle radiotherapy induces immunogenic cell death and synergistic anti-tumor effect in combination with immunotherapies

Session: Oral Abstract Presentations

Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021

Time: 4:45-6:45 PM EST

About The 2021 SNMMI Mid-Winter Meeting

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) is an international scientific and medical organization dedicated to advancing nuclear medicine and molecular imaging-precision medicine that allows diagnosis and treatment to be tailored to individual patients in order to achieve the best possible outcomes. This year's virtual meeting brings together leading molecular imaging and nuclear medicine physicians, radiologists, cardiologists, pharmacists, scientists, lab professionals, and technologists, representing the world's top medical and academic institutions and centers, and will feature three educational tracks highlighting the latest innovations and techniques in the field, including a dedicated track on therapy. For more information, visit www.snmmi.org

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's leading alpha-particle radiotherapies are designed to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells utilizing specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary diagnostics that utilize the same targeting peptide which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enabling the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

