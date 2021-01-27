VIP-Media: Tanner VanValkenburg Is A 25 Year Old Businessman Who Was Making Millions While Enjoying Himself And Traveling The World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Right now, everyone is trying to get ahead on the social media game. Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok have become platforms for businesses, influencers, and everything in between. However, only some people rise to the challenge of cracking the code of social media. Tanner VanValkenburg is one of those people and he is only 25!

"When I was 23, I dropped out of film and photography school to start my own online Instagram business. I knew that I did not want to work for anyone but myself and that was the best decision I ever made in my life to pursue my passion with photography and Instagram! At first the Instagram business was insane when I figured out how to crack the Instagram world that's when my life changed!" Tanner exclaims.

Since figuring out how to manage the world of Instagram, Tanner has found massive success. At only age 25, he is making six figures easily and is incredibly successful for his age with no intention of slowing down.

"Now I've created a 6 figure online business only using Instagram and it took me less than 7 months while being able to travel around the world shoot for multi million dollars companies and brands. I've been able to grow millions of followers on Instagram with all the different accounts I run and manage. I've been able to help some of the top entrepreneurs grow on Instagram. I've been able to grow accounts from 0-100k all organic in less than 8 months! Now I have a full team and scaling up to 7 figures just off of Instagram. I also coach and mentor people one on one about how to grow their Instagram account for their brand and business. I also take on students that want to learn how to make Instagram a full time income and quit their 9-5 job. If they do everything I teach, in less than 12 months, they are able to quit and be full time on Instagram," Tanner explains.

What makes Tanner different from others in the industry is that he does not sell fake followers. Instead, Tanner focuses on finding legitimate followers who will interact with and help grow a business.

"Biggest thing is I get real results. A lot of Instagram growth people sell you fake followers and they promise the world to you. I keep it very real and honest when it comes to growing their accounts and doing it the right way. I would rather have a business that has 10,000 followers that are fans and true and that help your business and able to make sales rather than 500k followers that are fake and you don't have a legit following. My results are Instagram growth if you follow and put in the work," Tanner states.

Tanner remarks that Instagram has changed his life, and he can help anyone else who is looking to do the same if they are willing to put in the work. There can be a lot of gain despite the difficulties in getting started in the business.

"Instagram has changed my life and it can change anyone else's who is willing to put in the time. You don't have to even show your face to make more than a doctor on Instagram. This business is for the people who want the freedom of working while they travel and being about to be your own boss. Don't give up, keep on trying and if you work hard and you are following people who you look up to, you will get there. It takes time to build a business and you won't make a million dollars in your first day. Always be learning as a business owner. You have to keep on learning and improving your skills. This year I've spent over 30k on different programs and helped learn more on how to scale my business, so invest in yourself is the biggest lesson for your brand and business," Tanner advises.

