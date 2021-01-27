Global real-time location systems market will grow by USD 19.03 billion during 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005635/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global real-time location systems market registered a YOY growth of 40.32% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Get Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Real-Time Location Systems Market: Reduced cost of RFID tags to drive growth

RFID tags find numerous applications in various end-user industries such as logistics, automotive, construction, mining, oil and gas, retail, healthcare, sports, and education. The high adoption rate and the growing competition among RFID manufacturers have led to a significant decline in the prices of RFID tags over the years. This is encouraging many SMEs and hospitals to implement RTLS solutions for various applications. Therefore, the declining cost of RFID tags is expected to fuel the growth of the global real-time location systems during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the rising demand for RTLS in transportation and logistics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Real-Time Location Systems Market: Rising demand for RTLS in transportation and logistics

Operators in the logistics and transportation industry are increasingly implementing RTLS solutions to improve supply chain efficiency. The adoption of RTLS tags reduces the instances of manual errors and provides real-time updates about assets. This removes gaps in the supply chain and improves productivity and agility while reducing fuel and labor costs. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of RTLS in the logistics and transportation industry, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Growing use of RTLS tags in the healthcare sector and the increasing demand for low-cost RFID tags will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Real-Time Location Systems Market: Major Vendors

The report covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, including:

AiRISTA Flow Inc.

General Electric Co.

Halma Plc

HP Inc.

Link Labs Inc.

Real-Time Location Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the real-time location systems market by solution (systems and tags), application (transportation and logistics, healthcare, government, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the real-time location systems market in 2020, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high adoption of RFID tags and RTLS solutions in the US.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Web Real Time Communication Market Global web real time communication market is segmented by platform (browser, mobile, and UC), application (video, voice, and data sharing), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Global time-sensitive networking market is segmented by application (industrial automation, automotive, digital communication, power and energy, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Share by Competitors

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005635/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/