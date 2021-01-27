Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Shipments Of BloomiClean Inventory

KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the first shipments of it's BloomiClean hand sanitizer to the west coast for retail distribution into the Los Angeles market.

Order Free Sample Now

Bloomi Labs LLC has started shipments of its flagship BloomiClean CBD Hand Sanitizer from its manufacturing facility in St. Louis, Missouri and is ready to fulfill online orders and for wholesale distribution.

Bloomi Labs LLC is a proprietary CBD product development company with a flagship product called BloomiClean a ethyl-based hand sanitizer infused with 100 mg of CBD, aloe vera and vitamin E. BloomiClean is made using organic products, with CBD from an Illinois hemp farm, which is THC-free and produced in a FDA qualified facility.

You can sign up for a free sample using this link (while supplies last): https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/ZGZXOTy/freesample.

Expansion of Advisory Board

In our most recent news we announced that a Board of Advisors was formed to support the Company in the execution of its research, product acquisition, and market growth strategies. This will further support its goal of becoming a leader as a venture holding company with a specific focus on opportunities in health and wellness, nutrition, hemp/CBD, and sanitation. This team is led by Dr. Jordan Balencic whose primary focus in his advisory capacity will be to assist management in executing planned acquisitions. Additionally he will be researching and vetting innovative businesses, products and opportunities which align with the Company's philosophies. He has advised numerous companies in the health and wellness space. He specializes in product commercialization, and is well versed in new medical technology and regulatory compliance in areas such as hemp, cannabis and alternative Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") products.

Turner's One-Page Summary

Interested investors and potential merger & acquisition candidates can download Turner's one pager for quick facts and links.

https://tvoginc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/TVOG-One-Pager-2020.pdf.

"Recent reporting in the Wall Street Journal documents the expectation of the continuation of public health protocols that have been widely adopted during the current COVID pandemic. The efficacy of such protocols, which includes the use of hand sanitizers, in reducing influenza infections as well as COVID infections has been demonstrated over recent months. We believe the Company's positioning to serve the hand sanitizer market will be well supported by increased and continuing demand for hand sanitizer products that outlasts the current COVID pandemic," CEO James B. Smith stated in regards to progress toward previously outlined Company milestones.

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/industry-news/turner-news/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has proprietary formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links:

OTCMarkets Profile: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile

Disclaimer: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/

Corporate Website: http://TVOGInc.com | http://BloomiClean.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvoginc | http://twitter.com/BloomiClean

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVOGinc/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TVOGinc/

Contacts:

James B. Smith, CEO, Chairman

Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.

Address: 317 Sidney Baker South Suite 400-264

Kerrville, TX 78028

Phone: 1-281-826-4289

Email: TurnerVentureGroupInc@gmail.com or info@TVOGinc.com

SOURCE: Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626230/Turner-Venture-Group-Announces-Shipments-Of-BloomiCleanTM-Inventory