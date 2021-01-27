TronGo's Launch: A New Era of Decentralized Reward Systems Begins

WEST COAST, SG / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Smart contract technology frees affiliates from the anxiety caused by sudden and unpredictable suspensions of withdrawals, compensation plan changes, and sudden business stoppages. As long as the Internet and smart contracts exist anywhere in the world, this new era of smart contract affiliate systems will continue to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition, all transactions made with smart contracts are published on the Internet, and anyone can access the data. Since the trader's information is not disclosed, however, their privacy is protected.

Pre-opening decision on February 27, 2021

Written on the TronGo-Tron blockchain, these smart contracts will realize large profits for those who promote the project. Rather than being planned and operated by a centralized organization, this project will be established through the formation of a decentralized network, like a blockchain of individuals who sympathize and agree with the concept.

Our vision is to realize a world in which all human beings exchange digital currencies as if they were exchanging cash, without the intervention of a trusted third party. This vision is called "Satoshi Nakamoto 2.0," in honor of Mr. Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin. The purpose of this TronGo project is to invite people who have never touched or heard of blockchain into this world. We would like people who do not even know the terms IT literacy or financial literacy to experience the charm and potential of this world. This system we call TronGo is designed so that the more people you invite into the project, the more you get paid.

To get you started participating in the project, we would like you to acquire some TRON(TRX) cryptocurrency and open an account.

The TronGo Affiliate Platform's Remuneration Mechanisms

Here are some of the ways you can increase your wealth going forward.

1) Direct Referral Fees- Please refer the TronGo website to your family and friends. If they participate in the project, you will receive half of the TRON(TRX) they pay as your referral commission.

2) Matrix Rewards- As the network started with your referrals grows, so will your rewards. Specifically, the network starting from you can register 2 people in the 1st tier, 4 people in the 2nd tier, and 8 people in the 3rd tier. In all cases, it doesn't matter whether they were introduced by the person upline or downline from you, or yourself. The result is that you will receive remuneration for the whole network. (10% from the first tier, 10% from the second tier, and 25% from the third tier.) If you are interested, please check the website for details on these remuneration systems.

3) TGO Tokens- After registering, TronGo's system allows you to upgrade your position to obtain more revenue. When you upgrade to level 10, you receive TGO tokens. People who own 1,000 TGO tokens or more are entitled to receive TronGo Affiliate Network sharing bonuses.

In addition to tokens you obtain through upgrades, you can collect them via bilateral trading within your network organization.

4) TGX Tokens

Getting TGX tokens will boost the profitability of your TronGo system and provide you with significant leverage. They can get obtained by upgrading your position. After a one-year lock period, they can be freely bought and sold on decentralized exchanges. A portion of Global Capital Pool will be allocated to TGX token purchases using smart contracts. This is expected to yield significant capital gains.

TGX tokens will also serve as the TronGo project's governance tokens. By maintaining your ownership of TGX tokens, you can become one of the owners of the TronGo project and participate in its decision-making process.

5) TRON Capital Gains

Acquiring coins at a time when the prices of Bitcoin and Altcoins are rising has, in itself, the potential for large capital gains.

What you need to get started in the TronGo affiliate system

The reasons why you should participate in this project.

1) No Risk of Fraud

Since a smart contract system is employed, there is no chance of a malicious intermediary making off with your money. You can apply to withdraw funds whenever you like.

2) Continuity

As long as the Tron blockchain, smart contracts, and the Internet itself exist, the system will continue.

3) Support

The system is stable and the information required for registration is properly arranged.

4) Transparency

All transactions are open to the public on the blockchain, and anyone can verify a transaction after it is made.

5) TRON(TRX) Cryptocurrency's Fast Remittance Speed and Low Fees

In the current environment, TRON(TRX)'s remittance speed and low fees are better than Ethereum's. Tron is listed on many exchanges and its trading is stable.

6) The Importance of TGX Token Capital Gains

Until now, general affiliate systems have not been able to leverage capital gains. The accumulation of TGX tokens can lead to a large return of capital.



7) Timing

At a time like this, when investors from around the world are keeping a close eye on the rising prices of Bitcoin, it can be extremely valuable to expand your network.

TronGo is a platform that gives affiliates the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and earn justified rewards based on their achievements. We also support your activities with a user interface that even cryptocurrency beginners can easily manage. This is the first of many projects that will be released from now, based on the "Satoshi Nakamoto 2.0" concept. This TronGo project strongly supports your affiliates. Please see the website for further details.

