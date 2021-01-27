Companies from a dozen EU member states will commit the public funds in a bid to come up with novel battery chemistries and production methods as well as recycling and circular economy innovation.The European Commission has approved another near-€12 billion element of its European Battery Alliance strategy by designating the 12-nation European Battery Innovation project an "important project of common European interest' (IPCEI). Approval clears the way for the dozen EU member states to support companies in a push for innovation at all stages of the battery supply chain, under the bloc's state ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...