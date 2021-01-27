St. John's 2021 Consumer Choice Award Winners

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2021 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the St. John's Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the St. John's.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.
Academy for Mathematics and English
TUTORING
386 Stavanger Dr
St. John's, NL A1A 5S6
www.tutoringacademy.ca
(709) 733-6284
Atlantic Counselling Services
COUNSELLING SERVICES
48 St. Thomas Line
Paradise, NL A1L 2L6
www.atlanticcounselling.com
(709) 781-3800
Atlantic Spas
HOT TUBS AND SPAS
20 Chestnut Pl
St. John's, NL A1B 2T2
www.arcticspas.ca
(709) 687-1978
Bins on Demand
WASTE MANAGEMENT
113 Major's Path
St. John's, NL A1A 4Z9
www.binsondemand.ca
(709) 687-7875
Bogart's and Davanna's Jewellers
JEWELLER
7 Convenient Locations to Serve You Better
Avalon Mall, 48 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL (709) 753-0210
www.bogartsjewellers.com
Budget Blinds of St. John's
WINDOW COVERINGS
65 Wabush Place
St. John's, NL A1E 5V5
www.budgetblinds.com/stjohns
(709) 745-2512
CWP Paving
PAVING CONTRACTORS
131 McNamara Drive, Suite 5
Paradise, NL A1L 0A7
www.cwppaving.com
(709) 769-1741
Chinese Therapy Centre
ACUPUNCTURE
3rd Floor, Suite 4 - 84-86 Elizabeth Ave
St. John's, NL A1A 1W7
www.chinesetherapycenter.ca
(709) 753-1150
Collision Clinic
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP
2 Convenient Locations to Serve You Better:
685 Topsail Rd, St. John's, NL (709) 368-8371
850 Torbay Rd, Torbay, NL (709) 722-0641
www.collisionclinic.com
Counter Corner Limited
COUNTERTOPS
86 O'Leary Ave
St. John's, NL A1B 2C7
www.countercorner.ca
1 (877) 754-3001
Credit Counselling Services of Atlantic Canada
CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING
Viking Building
Suite 100B - 136 Crosbie Rd
St. John's, NL A1B 3K3
www.solveyourdebts.com
1 (888) 753-2227
Crown Cabinets and Fireplaces
FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE
349 Kenmount Rd
St. John's, NL A1B 3P6
www.crowncf.ca
(709) 726-6668
Custom Cabinets & Supplies Ltd.
KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS
156 Major's Path
St. John's, NL A1A 5A1
www.customcabinets.ca
(709) 576-3275
Donovan Homes
HOME BUILDERS
Suite 102 - 130 Kelsey Dr
St. John's, NL A1B 0T2
www.donovanhomes.com
(709) 747-5687
Eastern Audio Ltd.
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
5 Waterford Bridge Rd
St. John's, NL A1E 1C5
www.easternaudio.com
(709) 722-0864
Eastern Siding and Window World
SIDING
5 Thomas Byrne Dr
Mount Pearl, NL A1N 0A6
www.easternsiding.ca
(709) 745-6262
FASTSIGNS of Mount Pearl/St. John's
SIGNS
9 Allston St
Mount Pearl, NL A1N 0A3
www.fastsigns.com/651
(709) 722-7446
Fusion Dance Studio
DANCE SCHOOL
82 O'Leary Ave
St. John's, NL A1B 2C7
www.fusiondance.ca
(709) 576-3633
Mr. Sandless
FLOOR REFINISHING
1 Logy Bay Rd
St. John's, NL A1A 1J1
www.mrsandless.com
(709) 777-9663
Musically Inclined
MUSIC SCHOOL
610 Conception Bay Hwy
Conception Bay South, NL A1X 7L2
www.musicallyinclinedonline.com
(709) 834-5750
Outdoors by Design
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
16 Edgewater Lane
Torbay, NL A1K 1M2
www.outdoorsbydesign.ca
(709) 764-1200
Quikprint Services Ltd.
PHOTOCOPYING, PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES
5 Golf Ave
St. John's, NL A1C 5C5
www.quikprint.net
(709) 579-2131
Rainbow International Restoration
FIRE AND WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION
696 Torbay Rd
St. John's, NL A1A 5C9
www.rainbowintl.com
(709)-260-5577
Red Door Hearing & Speech Inc.
HEARING SERVICES
94 Elizabeth Ave
St. John's, NL A1B 1R8
www.reddoorhearing.com
(709) 754-4327
Red Seal Roofing Ltd.
ROOFING
183 Cheeseman Dr
St. John's, NL A1H 0G8
www.redsealroofing.ca
(709) 689-2494
S.R. Stack & Company Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES (BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEES)
86 Elizabeth Ave
St. John's, NL A1A 1W7
www.srstack.ca
(709) 221-5500
S&S Supply Ltd/Crosstown Rentals
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
1281 Topsail Rd
Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G3
www.sssupplyltd.com
(709) 747-5558
Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd.
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
2 Glendale Ave
Mount Pearl, NL A1N 2X1
www.serenityhomecare.net
|(709) 364-9688
Smith's Furniture & Appliances
FURNITURE RETAILER
1214 Topsail Rd
Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5E8
www.smithsfurniture.com
(709) 364-2899
Starlite Electric Ltd.
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
100 Brookfield Rd
St. John's, NL A1E 3T9
www.starliteelectricltd.com
(709) 722-1932
Steers Insurance
HOME AND AUTO INSURANCE
99 Airport Rd #201
St. John's, NL A1A 4Y3
www.steersinsurance.com
(709) 722-1532
The Carpet Factory SuperStore
FLOORING
1 Logy Bay Rd
St. John's, NL A1A 5Z6
www.carpetfactorysuperstore.com
(709) 726-8232
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catherine's, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.
