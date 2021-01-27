St. John's 2021 Consumer Choice Award Winners

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2021 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the St. John's Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of the St. John's.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

Academy for Mathematics and English

TUTORING

386 Stavanger Dr

St. John's, NL A1A 5S6

www.tutoringacademy.ca

(709) 733-6284

Atlantic Counselling Services

COUNSELLING SERVICES

48 St. Thomas Line

Paradise, NL A1L 2L6

www.atlanticcounselling.com

(709) 781-3800

Atlantic Spas

HOT TUBS AND SPAS

20 Chestnut Pl

St. John's, NL A1B 2T2

www.arcticspas.ca

(709) 687-1978

Bins on Demand

WASTE MANAGEMENT

113 Major's Path

St. John's, NL A1A 4Z9

www.binsondemand.ca

(709) 687-7875

Bogart's and Davanna's Jewellers

JEWELLER

7 Convenient Locations to Serve You Better

Avalon Mall, 48 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, NL (709) 753-0210

www.bogartsjewellers.com

Budget Blinds of St. John's

WINDOW COVERINGS

65 Wabush Place

St. John's, NL A1E 5V5

www.budgetblinds.com/stjohns

(709) 745-2512

CWP Paving

PAVING CONTRACTORS

131 McNamara Drive, Suite 5

Paradise, NL A1L 0A7

www.cwppaving.com

(709) 769-1741

Chinese Therapy Centre

ACUPUNCTURE

3rd Floor, Suite 4 - 84-86 Elizabeth Ave

St. John's, NL A1A 1W7

www.chinesetherapycenter.ca

(709) 753-1150

Collision Clinic

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP

2 Convenient Locations to Serve You Better:

685 Topsail Rd, St. John's, NL (709) 368-8371

850 Torbay Rd, Torbay, NL (709) 722-0641

www.collisionclinic.com

Counter Corner Limited

COUNTERTOPS

86 O'Leary Ave

St. John's, NL A1B 2C7

www.countercorner.ca

1 (877) 754-3001

Credit Counselling Services of Atlantic Canada

CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING

Viking Building

Suite 100B - 136 Crosbie Rd

St. John's, NL A1B 3K3

www.solveyourdebts.com

1 (888) 753-2227

Crown Cabinets and Fireplaces

FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE

349 Kenmount Rd

St. John's, NL A1B 3P6

www.crowncf.ca

(709) 726-6668

Custom Cabinets & Supplies Ltd.

KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS

156 Major's Path

St. John's, NL A1A 5A1

www.customcabinets.ca

(709) 576-3275

Donovan Homes

HOME BUILDERS

Suite 102 - 130 Kelsey Dr

St. John's, NL A1B 0T2

www.donovanhomes.com

(709) 747-5687

Eastern Audio Ltd.

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

5 Waterford Bridge Rd

St. John's, NL A1E 1C5

www.easternaudio.com

(709) 722-0864

Eastern Siding and Window World

SIDING

5 Thomas Byrne Dr

Mount Pearl, NL A1N 0A6

www.easternsiding.ca

(709) 745-6262

FASTSIGNS of Mount Pearl/St. John's

SIGNS

9 Allston St

Mount Pearl, NL A1N 0A3

www.fastsigns.com/651

(709) 722-7446

Fusion Dance Studio

DANCE SCHOOL

82 O'Leary Ave

St. John's, NL A1B 2C7

www.fusiondance.ca

(709) 576-3633

Mr. Sandless

FLOOR REFINISHING

1 Logy Bay Rd

St. John's, NL A1A 1J1

www.mrsandless.com

(709) 777-9663

Musically Inclined

MUSIC SCHOOL

610 Conception Bay Hwy

Conception Bay South, NL A1X 7L2

www.musicallyinclinedonline.com

(709) 834-5750

Outdoors by Design

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

16 Edgewater Lane

Torbay, NL A1K 1M2

www.outdoorsbydesign.ca

(709) 764-1200

Quikprint Services Ltd.

PHOTOCOPYING, PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES

5 Golf Ave

St. John's, NL A1C 5C5

www.quikprint.net

(709) 579-2131

Rainbow International Restoration

FIRE AND WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

696 Torbay Rd

St. John's, NL A1A 5C9

www.rainbowintl.com

(709)-260-5577

Red Door Hearing & Speech Inc.

HEARING SERVICES

94 Elizabeth Ave

St. John's, NL A1B 1R8

www.reddoorhearing.com

(709) 754-4327

Red Seal Roofing Ltd.

ROOFING

183 Cheeseman Dr

St. John's, NL A1H 0G8

www.redsealroofing.ca

(709) 689-2494

S.R. Stack & Company Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEES (BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEES)

86 Elizabeth Ave

St. John's, NL A1A 1W7

www.srstack.ca

(709) 221-5500

S&S Supply Ltd/Crosstown Rentals

EQUIPMENT RENTAL

1281 Topsail Rd

Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5G3

www.sssupplyltd.com

(709) 747-5558

Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd.

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

2 Glendale Ave

Mount Pearl, NL A1N 2X1

www.serenityhomecare.net

|(709) 364-9688

Smith's Furniture & Appliances

FURNITURE RETAILER

1214 Topsail Rd

Mount Pearl, NL A1N 5E8

www.smithsfurniture.com

(709) 364-2899

Starlite Electric Ltd.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

100 Brookfield Rd

St. John's, NL A1E 3T9

www.starliteelectricltd.com

(709) 722-1932

Steers Insurance

HOME AND AUTO INSURANCE

99 Airport Rd #201

St. John's, NL A1A 4Y3

www.steersinsurance.com

(709) 722-1532

The Carpet Factory SuperStore

FLOORING

1 Logy Bay Rd

St. John's, NL A1A 5Z6

www.carpetfactorysuperstore.com

(709) 726-8232

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catherine's, St. John's, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor and Winnipeg.

