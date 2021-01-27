Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to report that it plans to grow the company steadily through the OTC Market Tiers and onto the NASDAQ. The focus is to establish a solid foundation of growth, sales, awareness and stability.

Greene Concepts current resides within the OTC Pink market tier. Here is a breakdown of the current OTC market tiers:

OTCQX - is the top tier of the three marketplaces for the OTC trading of stocks. Stocks that trade on this forum must meet more stringent qualification criteria compared to the other levels.

OTCQB - is the middle tier known as "The Venture Market," which consists of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are not yet able to qualify for the OTCQX.

OTC Pink or Pink Sheets - is the lowest level and most speculative tier of the three marketplaces for the trading of over-the-counter stocks.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, "While we continue to grow the company itself, we also wish to strengthen our connection and trust with shareholders. We believe the best way to achieve this is to build a strong foundation of continual and incremental growth. Our ultimate goal is to make it to the NASDAQ, but we recognize the need to first progress off the Pink Sheets and onto the OTCQB, meet those requirements and then launch toward the OTCQX market tier. Once on the OTCQX and as sales increase even more, we will satisfy the requirements to reach and remain on the NASDAQ long-term while increasing our liquidity, awareness, capital growth and revenues. We remain excited about the proliferation of our premium BE WATERTM and Happy Mellow brands developed right here in the U.S. which will be crucial in our market tier advancement."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts highlights, the requirements to move to the NASDAQ is for the company to have 4 million in assets and a bid price of $3.00. We already have assets of over 4 million dollars. We are in very exciting times with all of the recent attention that the company is garnering within the markets.

See: OTC Markets 101 For additional information.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

