VIP-Media: Find Out About Melody Robles, The Woman Behind Successful Beauty, Wellness And Entertainment Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Any moment can be crucial in determining the rest of our lives. Ultimately, what we experience in life can change or reveal who we are. Melody Robles appreciates this, and it is precisely the motivation behind her health, wellness, and entertainment ventures.

Melody started her business in late 2019. She had always had a passion for all things fitness, health, and beauty, and also wanted to be able to help people. Since then, she has been able to have a business of her own to build and grow.

In 2020 when COVID-19 struck, Melody started to keep up with her more than 110K followers on social media. Through TikTok and Instagram, she has kept updating her content and telling her story.

"I recently learned that the power of overcoming is very important for everyone. Since I have been more open about my story and upbringing I've realized how important it is, to be honest about what we've gone through and where we are because it gives others the belief that they can overcome too." Melody shares.

Right now, Melody, who is based in Tampa, is producing the event Super Glow Tampa at Dallas Bull on February 5. The event will count with the participation of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, and DJ Kid Nemesis.

The event, which is a Melody Lives Fit production, is happening on the weekend of the LV Super Bowl. Melody, a big-city girl born and raised in Los Angeles, is the mastermind behind the event. The Super Glow Tampa event is just an example of one of the projects she has been able to put together, with most of his attention being put on her fitness, health, and beauty business.

"I decided to start my business because I wanted to serve my family, friends, followers through my passion for health, wellness, and beauty," Melody says. "I have an overall appreciation for people, regardless of their accomplishments, socioeconomic status, what they can/cannot do for me, etc. I really do care about people and want to do whatever's in my power to help them."

Indeed, in order to help people, Melody started her health, wellness, and beauty business, through which she serves clients by offering them pure, safe, and beneficial products, as well as personal coaching.

Throughout her life, Melody stumbled upon many obstacles. The biggest challenge was remaining consistent and focused on her business. She believes that consistency and focus are fundamental when starting a new business.

"The biggest advice I would give to someone trying to start their own business and brand would be to have an extremely clear vision of what you want to produce and more importantly WHY you want to start this business. I would also encourage you to stay true and authentic to who you are." Melody shares.

In addition to this, mindset was also important for Melody throughout her journey. With the right mindset, Melody was able to overcome her fears, which if not controlled can affect anyone's potential of success.

"Mindset is everything when starting your own business. It's something that has to be constantly addressed and adjusted. The belief in yourself and what you're doing has to be there." Melody states.

In 2021, Melody's ventures are fully up and running, with innovative plans on the way such as the Super Glow Tampa event. This means that in just two years she has been able to become successful.

"Success has a lot of different meanings for me. Practically speaking it means accomplishing the measurable goal you set out for. Big picture, success to me looks like being at peace and content with the life that I'm living, how I'm living it and who I'm living it with." Melody explains.

Looking ahead in 2021, Melody is in the process of launching a blog that she hopes will provide added value to and be a resource for people who are looking to learn more about fitness, health, beauty, and entertainment.

Find out more about Melody and her projects here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626251/Find-Out-About-Melody-Robles-The-Woman-Behind-Successful-Beauty-Wellness-And-Entertainment-Businesses