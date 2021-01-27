Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen "Megasprint!"?
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
27.01.21
08:02 Uhr
1,010 Euro
+0,035
+3,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,12018:38
27.01.2021 | 17:16
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
27-Jan-2021 / 15:44 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon payment of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: January 27, 2021 
 
 
The first coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 492,850,000 with a maturity of 81 days with 27 
days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 27.01.2021. 
 
Board Decision Date  07.11.2019

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit           TRY                                                      TRY 
Limit                   25,000,000,000                                           20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities              Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified     Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
                        Investors                                                Investor 
Domestic / Oversea      Domestic                                                 Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bill 
Maturity Date                                   23.02.2021 
Maturity (Day)                                  81 
Interest Rate Type                              FRN 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRFGRAN22137 
Starting Date of Sale                           03.12.2020 
Ending Date of Sale                             03.12.2020 
Maturity Starting Date                          04.12.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 492,850,000 
Coupon Number                                   3 
Redemption Date                                 23.02.2021 
Payment Date                                    23.02.2021

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
                 Payment    Record     Payment    Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate  Payment       Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number    Date       Date       Date       Rate (%) - Yearly      - Yearly       Amount        Rate     Payment 
                                                           Simple (%)    Compound (%)                          Made? 
1                31.12.2020 30.12.2020 31.12.2020  1,2507                               6,146,074.95           Yes 
2                27.01.2021 26.01.2021 27.01.2021 1,3514                                 6,660,374.90           Yes 
3                23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date    23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021                                       492,850,000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  92423 
EQS News ID:   1163833 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 10:44 ET (15:44 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
