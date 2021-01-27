Top 100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools released by MBAChina

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / On December 23, MBA China released the ranking "TOP100 Best MBA Programs" and "TOP10 Best Finance MBA Programs" among all Chinese business schools in 2020. The ranking is based on key indicators such as faculty, curricula (including commercial thoughts, curriculum innovation, multidisciplinary integration, discipline foresight, intellectual capital, comprehensive effectiveness, and alumni resources), student evaluation, enrollment, brand influence, etc. They are currently the most authoritative and acceptable MBA school ranking lists in China.

Among the TOP100 Best MBA programs, the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University ranked the first. Antai School of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Guanghua School of Management at Peking University ranked the second and third respectively. The School of Management of Zhejiang University and the School of Management of Fudan University were strongly selected as the 4th place, Sun Yat-Sen University School of Business ranked fifth. Renmin Business Schoo ranked sixth. The school of management at Xiamen University ranked seventh, Nanjing University Business School eighth, ninth in the Department of Economics and Management in Tongji University. Xi 'an Jiaotong University School of Management, won the tenth.

The following is the complete list of the TOP100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020:

School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai JiaoTong University Guanghua School of Management, Peking University School of Management, Zhejiang University

School of Management, Fudan University Business of School, SunYat-sen University Renmin Business School School of Management, Xiamen University Nanjing University Business School School of Economics and Management, Tongji University The School of Management, Xi'an Jiaotong University School of Management, Harbin Institute of Technology Economics and Management School of Wuhan University Business School of Nankai University School of Economics and Business Administration, Chongqing University Business School, University of International Business and Economics School of Management and Economics, Beijing Institute of Technology Business School of Hunan University College of Management and Economics, Tianjin University School of Management, Huazhong University of Science & Technology School of Economics and Management, Dalian University of Technology School of Economics and Management, Beihang University Business School of Central South University School of Management and Economics, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China Business School of Sichuan University School of Business Administration, the South China University of Technology School of Management, Shandong University BNU Business School College of Business, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics School of Economics & Management, Southeast University School of Management, University of Science and Technology of China Business School, Central University of Finance and Economics MBA Education Center of China Agricultural University School of Management, Lanzhou University School of Business Administration, Southwestern University of Finance and Economics School of Business Administration, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law School of Management, China University of Mining and Technology

Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, College of Economics and Management Business School of Jilin University School of Management, Northwestern University of Polytechnical University Shanghai University MBA (SHU MBA) Dongwu Business School, Soochow University Business School, Zhengzhou University MBAEducation Center, Minzu University of China School of Economics & Management, Northwest University Management College of Ocean University of China School of Management, Zhejiang University of Technology School of Economics and Management, Southwest Jiaotong Univeristy School of Business Administration, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics College of Economics and Management, Northwest A&F University School of Business, Jiangnan University School of Business Administration, Northeastern University School of Economics and Management, USTB School of Economics and Management, CUC School of Economics and Management, Beijing Jiaotong University Zhejiang Gongshang University MBA School School of Business and Tourism Management, Yunnan University Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Business School Business School of Liaoning University Glorious Sun School of Business and Management, Donghua University School of Economics and Management, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences School of Business Administration, Capital University of Economics and Business Management School, China University of Mining & Technology, Beijing School of Economics and Management, North China Electric Power University School of Economics and Management, HEU School of Economics and Management NUST School of Business Administration, Dongbei University of Finance and Economics School of Economics and Management, Hebei University of Technology School of Economics and Management, Fuzhou University School of Business Administration, Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics School of Economics and Management, Xi'an University of Technology MBA Education Center, Tianjin University of Finance and Economics Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, Faculty of Business Administration Business School of Beijing Technology and Business University, School of Economics and Management, Beijing Forestry University School of Economics and Management, Inner Mongolia University Business School, University of Shanghai for Science and Technology School of Economics and Management, XIDIAN University School of Business Administration, Shanghai International Studies University School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (East China) Yangzhou University Business School School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (Beijing) MBA Center, Nanjing University of Finance and Economics School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Tech University School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Technology School of Management, Guangdong University of Technology Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics MBA School School of Economics and Management, North China University Of Technology MBA School, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics School of Economics and Management, China University of Geosciences School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications School of Management, Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications Shantou University Business School School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University School Of MBA, Henan University of Economics and Law MBA Education Center of Zhejiang Normal University School of Economics and Management, Shanghai Maritime University School of Economics and Management, Changsha University of Science and Technology School of Management, Guangzhou University Northeast Normal University MBA Education Center Huazhong Agricultural University College of Economics &Management School of Business for Anhui University of Technology

In the top 10 list of Best Finance MBA Program, Tsinghua-Cornell Double degree Finance MBA program of Wudaokou Finance College of Tsinghua University won the crown again. Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Finance MBA Frogram and Harbin Institute of Technology Economics and Management school Fintech MBA Program won the second, third places respectively. Among the 10 business schools shortlisted this time, 3 are from Beijing, 2 are from Zhejiang, 1 is from Shanghai, and the remaining 4 are located in Hunan, Sichuan, Fujian and Heilongjiang.

The TOP10 Best Financial MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020 are as follows:

Wudaokou School of Finance of Tsinghua University; Tsinghua-cornell Double degree Finance MBA program Finance MBA Program of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Fintech MBA program of School of Economics and Management, Harbin Institute of Technology MBA program in Finance, School of Management, Xiamen University Fintech MBA program of School of Business Administration, Hunan University MBA program in Internet Finance and Finance, School of Economics and Management, UESTC Fordham MBA Program in International Finance, School of Economics and Management, Southeast University Finance and Investment Management MBA program of East China Normal University Finance MBA program of MBA School of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics 1MBA program in Finance, School of Business administration, Capital University of Economics and Business

