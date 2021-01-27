Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021
ACCESSWIRE
27.01.2021 | 17:20
Top 100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools released by MBAChina

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / On December 23, MBA China released the ranking "TOP100 Best MBA Programs" and "TOP10 Best Finance MBA Programs" among all Chinese business schools in 2020. The ranking is based on key indicators such as faculty, curricula (including commercial thoughts, curriculum innovation, multidisciplinary integration, discipline foresight, intellectual capital, comprehensive effectiveness, and alumni resources), student evaluation, enrollment, brand influence, etc. They are currently the most authoritative and acceptable MBA school ranking lists in China.

Among the TOP100 Best MBA programs, the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University ranked the first. Antai School of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Guanghua School of Management at Peking University ranked the second and third respectively. The School of Management of Zhejiang University and the School of Management of Fudan University were strongly selected as the 4th place, Sun Yat-Sen University School of Business ranked fifth. Renmin Business Schoo ranked sixth. The school of management at Xiamen University ranked seventh, Nanjing University Business School eighth, ninth in the Department of Economics and Management in Tongji University. Xi 'an Jiaotong University School of Management, won the tenth.

The following is the complete list of the TOP100 MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020:

  1. School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University
  2. Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai JiaoTong University
  3. Guanghua School of Management, Peking University
  4. School of Management, Zhejiang University
    School of Management, Fudan University
  5. Business of School, SunYat-sen University
  6. Renmin Business School
  7. School of Management, Xiamen University
  8. Nanjing University Business School
  9. School of Economics and Management, Tongji University
  10. The School of Management, Xi'an Jiaotong University
  11. School of Management, Harbin Institute of Technology
  12. Economics and Management School of Wuhan University
  13. Business School of Nankai University
  14. School of Economics and Business Administration, Chongqing University
  15. Business School, University of International Business and Economics
  16. School of Management and Economics, Beijing Institute of Technology
  17. Business School of Hunan University
  18. College of Management and Economics, Tianjin University
  19. School of Management, Huazhong University of Science & Technology
  20. School of Economics and Management, Dalian University of Technology
  21. School of Economics and Management, Beihang University
  22. Business School of Central South University
  23. School of Management and Economics, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
  24. Business School of Sichuan University
  25. School of Business Administration, the South China University of Technology
  26. School of Management, Shandong University
  27. BNU Business School
  28. College of Business, Shanghai University of Finance and Economics
  29. School of Economics & Management, Southeast University
  30. School of Management, University of Science and Technology of China
  31. Business School, Central University of Finance and Economics
  32. MBA Education Center of China Agricultural University
  33. School of Management, Lanzhou University
  34. School of Business Administration, Southwestern University of Finance and Economics
  35. School of Business Administration, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law
  36. School of Management, China University of Mining and Technology
    Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, College of Economics and Management
  37. Business School of Jilin University
  38. School of Management, Northwestern University of Polytechnical University
  39. Shanghai University MBA (SHU MBA)
  40. Dongwu Business School, Soochow University
  41. Business School, Zhengzhou University
  42. MBAEducation Center, Minzu University of China
  43. School of Economics & Management, Northwest University
  44. Management College of Ocean University of China
  45. School of Management, Zhejiang University of Technology
  46. School of Economics and Management, Southwest Jiaotong Univeristy
  47. School of Business Administration, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics
  48. College of Economics and Management, Northwest A&F University
  49. School of Business, Jiangnan University
  50. School of Business Administration, Northeastern University
  51. School of Economics and Management, USTB
  52. School of Economics and Management, CUC
  53. School of Economics and Management, Beijing Jiaotong University
  54. Zhejiang Gongshang University MBA School
  55. School of Business and Tourism Management, Yunnan University
  56. Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Business School
  57. Business School of Liaoning University
  58. Glorious Sun School of Business and Management, Donghua University
  59. School of Economics and Management, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences
  60. School of Business Administration, Capital University of Economics and Business
  61. Management School, China University of Mining & Technology, Beijing
  62. School of Economics and Management, North China Electric Power University
  63. School of Economics and Management, HEU
  64. School of Economics and Management NUST
  65. School of Business Administration, Dongbei University of Finance and Economics
  66. School of Economics and Management, Hebei University of Technology
  67. School of Economics and Management, Fuzhou University
  68. School of Business Administration, Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics
  69. School of Economics and Management, Xi'an University of Technology
  70. MBA Education Center, Tianjin University of Finance and Economics
  71. Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, Faculty of Business Administration
  72. Business School of Beijing Technology and Business University,
  73. School of Economics and Management, Beijing Forestry University
  74. School of Economics and Management, Inner Mongolia University
  75. Business School, University of Shanghai for Science and Technology
  76. School of Economics and Management, XIDIAN University
  77. School of Business Administration, Shanghai International Studies University
  78. School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (East China)
  79. Yangzhou University Business School
  80. School of Economics and Management, China University Of Petroleum (Beijing)
  81. MBA Center, Nanjing University of Finance and Economics
  82. School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Tech University
  83. School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Technology
  84. School of Management, Guangdong University of Technology
  85. Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics MBA School
  86. School of Economics and Management, North China University Of Technology
  87. MBA School, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics
  88. School of Economics and Management, China University of Geosciences
  89. School of Economics and Management, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications
  90. School of Management, Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications
  91. Shantou University Business School
  92. School of Economics and Management, Nanjing Agricultural University
  93. School Of MBA, Henan University of Economics and Law
  94. MBA Education Center of Zhejiang Normal University
  95. School of Economics and Management, Shanghai Maritime University
  96. School of Economics and Management, Changsha University of Science and Technology
  97. School of Management, Guangzhou University
  98. Northeast Normal University MBA Education Center
  99. Huazhong Agricultural University College of Economics &Management
  100. School of Business for Anhui University of Technology

In the top 10 list of Best Finance MBA Program, Tsinghua-Cornell Double degree Finance MBA program of Wudaokou Finance College of Tsinghua University won the crown again. Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Finance MBA Frogram and Harbin Institute of Technology Economics and Management school Fintech MBA Program won the second, third places respectively. Among the 10 business schools shortlisted this time, 3 are from Beijing, 2 are from Zhejiang, 1 is from Shanghai, and the remaining 4 are located in Hunan, Sichuan, Fujian and Heilongjiang.

The TOP10 Best Financial MBA Programs of Chinese Business Schools in 2020 are as follows:

  1. Wudaokou School of Finance of Tsinghua University; Tsinghua-cornell Double degree Finance MBA program
  2. Finance MBA Program of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business
  3. Fintech MBA program of School of Economics and Management, Harbin Institute of Technology
  4. MBA program in Finance, School of Management, Xiamen University
  5. Fintech MBA program of School of Business Administration, Hunan University
  6. MBA program in Internet Finance and Finance, School of Economics and Management, UESTC
  7. Fordham MBA Program in International Finance, School of Economics and Management, Southeast University
  8. Finance and Investment Management MBA program of East China Normal University
  9. Finance MBA program of MBA School of Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics
  10. 1MBA program in Finance, School of Business administration, Capital University of Economics and Business

MBAChina
Ma Jian
010-56142004
wp@mbachina.com

SOURCE: MBAChina



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626010/Top-100-MBA-Programs-of-Chinese-Business-Schools-released-by-MBAChina

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
