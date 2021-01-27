ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES

In a post year-end trading update, artec reported strong sales growth, with FY20 revenues rising 50% y-o-y to €3.2m (FY19: €2.0m), marginally below consensus (€3.25m). Management expects a significantly improved FY20 profit figure y-o-y when it reports its FY20 results. 24% of FY20 revenues are recurring, with contract terms of up to four years giving increasing forward visibility. Two-thirds of sales came from the security side of the business, which continues to show good momentum, while the media business suffered from contract delays due largely to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Management remains confident in the outlook for both media and security segments, with security its key focus for FY21.

