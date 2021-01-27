Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen "Megasprint!"?
WKN: 520958 ISIN: DE0005209589 Ticker-Symbol: A6T 
Tradegate
27.01.21
17:30 Uhr
4,300 Euro
-0,080
-1,83 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
Realtime Geld Brief Zeit
4,2004,36018:10
4,2204,36017:36
Firmen im Artikel
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Unternehmen / Aktien Kurs %
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG4,300-1,83 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.