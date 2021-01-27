Alphinat Inc.: Alphinat Announces a Net Profit of $27,509 for the Quarter Ended November 30, 2020

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $27,509 for the quarter ended November 30, 2020

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on improving its operating cashflow and on increasing solution sales including its pipeline of professional services working on delivering a number of showcase projects to de-risk the purchase decision of clients and to re-enforce the sales pipeline.

We have also continued to work on expanding our distribution channels and on diversifying our offerings including security and automation features.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has focused on four main areas of solution development:

1) SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 3651, has optimized the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises;

2) SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases;

3) SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications, further accelerating the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, permitting and licensing as well as numerous other citizen-facing services and internal applications.

4) SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal for Amanda2 is a derivative of the Municipal Cloud solution front ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens be it on-premises on in a secure-cloud offering.

The company pursues its commercialization efforts with partners at various departments and agencies of G7 governments being federal, state and municipalities levels. Furthermore, the company continues to be involved in supporting its partners delivering solutions to government clients.

Alphinat is evolvinging its partnership strategy with consulting firms and systems integrators to promote and ensure resale and delivery of SmartGuide, as well as with independent software vendors for OEM agreements and with other partners for SaaS services. Management believes that these agreements will help continue to reduce the sales cycle of the company's products while giving it additional exposure to new potential clients.

For the 3-month period ended November 30, 2020, the Company recorded total revenue of $316,594 compared to $240,706 for the same period ended November 30, 2019. The net income for the 3 month period ended November 30, 2020 amounted to $27,509 or $0.0004 per outstanding common share compared to earnings of $40,064 or $$0.001 per outstanding common share for the 3-month period ended November 30, 2019.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

"SmartGuide is designed to be compatible with leading cloud providers, enabling clients to deploy multiple application solutions on the same instance while taking full advantage of the dynamic provision for work loads needed." says Denis Michaud, Alphinat Chief Solutions and Security Officer "The SmartGuide platform is designed to allow for enterprise-level security and control over the applications it creates, including compatibility with features such as, AI, blockchain, encryption and two+ factor authentication that are specifically designed to thwart information and identity theft" he adds

The company announces that subsequent to the period ending November 30, 2020 it has been retained on a Government of Canada project in the automation of audit processes to better enhance interoperability and digital services for a department and the company continues to work with two of its partners for several submissions for the municipal market.

As at January 26th, 2021 the Board of Directors has issued 1,975,000 share purchase options to employees and directors of the company under the company's Stock Option Plan. These options have a expire in three years have a strike price of $0.12. They have been issued as a non-cash encentive, long term retention and compensations for their successes and efforts.

The company continues to engage in assisting its project delivery partners with the Canadian federal governments and the company has applied for and received a loan of $ 20,000 under the CEBA program.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make interoperable application development easy for everyone. It always struck us as odd that the people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave would only be involved at the start of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make digital service development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps solutions or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws.

