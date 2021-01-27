Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Stark Focus Group Inc. ("Stark Focus" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it has been assigned a trading symbol "SKFGF" on January 26, 2021, and its broker-dealer, who had submitted Form 211 to FINRA on behalf of the Corporation, may initiate a quotation for SKFGF on OTC Link ATS of OTC Markets Group.

