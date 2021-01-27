Appointment further demonstrates focus on scaling KKR's Private Credit business globally

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Michael Small as a Partner in KKR's European Credit Markets team. In his role, Michael will have certain origination, execution and fundraising responsibilities for KKR's Private Credit business and the broader Credit Markets platform. He will also help grow KKR's global mezzanine strategy. Michael will sit on several KKR Credit Investment Committees and will join the firm in mid-2021.

Michael will join KKR from Park Square Capital, where he was a Partner from its inception in 2004. At Park Square Capital, he was responsible for the sourcing and execution of Private Credit investments. Michael was a member of Park Square's Executive Committee and Investment Committee. Before joining Park Square, Michael was a Director in Dresdner's Principal Finance Group. Prior to this, Michael worked at Babcock Brown where he focused on principal strategies involving infrastructure, property, telecommunications and financial assets. He received his BA and MA from Magdalene College, Cambridge.

KKR Credit has $75bn of AUM with approximately $23bn1 within the Private Credit platform. Private Credit principally focuses on transactions across Direct Lending, Subordinated Debt Mezzanine and Asset-Based Finance. The global Private Credit team consists of over 65 investment professionals, with 25 in Europe.

Matthieu Boulanger, Partner at KKR Credit, said: "Michael has an impressive track record in the Private Credit sector. We believe he will be a strong cultural fit within KKR and his appointment will be an impactful addition to the Credit Markets senior leadership. KKR's scale in Private Credit has been central to KKR's recent strong track record, and Michael's experience and deep network of relationships, particularly in mezzanine, will be invaluable as we look to continue driving scale in KKR's Credit Markets business globally."

"I will be joining KKR at a very exciting time for the European Credit Markets team," said Mr. Small. "They have an exceptionally strong reputation and a great culture. I look forward to working closely with the team to grow KKR's Private Credit business and the broader Credit Markets platform, contributing to the wider firm's long track record of value creation."

1 AUM information for Credit and Private Credit as of 30 September 2020

