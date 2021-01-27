Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen “Megasprint!”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
27.01.21
17:37 Uhr
4,849 Euro
+0,982
+25,38 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,30019:30
5,1915,28419:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2021 | 19:17
273 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
January 27, 2021 at 8.15 pm (CET +1)

Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock


Espoo, Finland - Nokia is issuing this stock exchange release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. Nokia is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its shares.

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world's intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.comand follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations


NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.