Technvaio forecast the global cotton ginning machines market is expected to grow by USD 17.20 million during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005846/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cotton Ginning Machines Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire).

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cotton Ginning Machines Market Analysis Report by Technology (Saw ginning and Roller ginning) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025." Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cotton-ginning-machines-market-industry-analysis

The cotton ginning machines market is driven by the increasing consumption of cotton and related products. In addition, storage of seed cotton in polythene wrappings is anticipated to boost the growth of the cotton ginning machines market.

The cotton ginning summary released by the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the USDA indicates the output of cotton bales had increased by 25% in 2019 and predicted to grow by 2% during 2020. This is due to the expansion of cotton farming areas, declining cotton prices, and reduction in polyester consumption. As the global GNI increases, there will be an increase in the expenditure on cotton for clothing and home furnishing. This results in high demand for cotton and cotton production. These factors drive the investment into the cotton ginning machine market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cotton Ginning Machines Companies:

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of machinery including 161 SAW GIN, 24-D LINT CLEANER, 2000 EXTRACTOR FEEDER, Extractor/Feeder Model 9120, Model 9300 Up-packing Press, Centrifugal Lint Cleaner, Suction Command Seed Cotton Feeding System, SUPER III STICK MACHINE, etc.

Balkan Cotton Gin Machinery Ltd.

Balkan Cotton Gin Machinery Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers the rotobar system of roller gins, which is a high-speed ginning machine with optimum energy-saving capacities requiring lower-production costs and producing higher lint out-turn with an impact on fiber quality.

Dalwadi Group Co.

Dalwadi Group Co. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers an Online Trolley System with longer service life, easy to use, easy to maintain, excellent performance, and low maintenance cost.

Handan GoldenLion Cotton Machinery Co. Ltd.

Handan GoldenLion Cotton Machinery Co. Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers cotton gin to separate lint from seed and produce the highest total monetary return for the resulting lint, seeds, etc.

JADHAO GEARS PVT. LTD.

JADHAO GEARS PVT. LTD. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers machines widely used in ginning process of cotton to separate cotton fiber from seeds. Some of these machines include Automatic Bale Bagging and Weighing Machine, Tractor Hopper Feeder, Baling Press Modals Zen Esteem Zen AX Esteem AX, Ginning Machine Central Trolley, etc.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cotton Ginning Machines Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Saw ginning size and forecast 2020-2025

Roller ginning size and forecast 2020-2025

Cotton Ginning Machines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC size and forecast 2020-2025

North America size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

South America size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on IndustrialsInclude:

Global Industrial Belt Tensioners Market- The industrial belt tensioners market is segmented by type (automatic and non-automatic), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Brush Cutter Market- The brush cutter market is segmented by product (cordless brush cutter and corded brush cutter), end-user (residential and commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005846/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/