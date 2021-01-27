Joseph and Associates: Dr. Shawn Joseph Publishes a Feature Article for the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP)

Experienced educator Dr. Shawn Joseph recently co-authored an article titled Create a Cultural Shift that outlines three strategies to help correct the historical challenges of recruiting and retaining black teachers.

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Dr.Shawn Joseph is pleased to announce that he has published an article for the National Association of Elementary School Principals - a professional organization serving elementary and middle school principals and other education leaders throughout the United States and Canada.

The article is co-authored by Dr. Kmt G. Shockley, the Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Howard University. Through his contribution, Dr. Joseph was able to explore and further analyze the wide range of institutional barriers that exist nationwide.

Throughout the piece, Joseph discusses what he believes to be primary factors for the racial injustices currently plaguing the education landscape. He states, "School systems must move beyond superficial, rhetorical discourse to begin thinking, planning, and acting with a sense of courage, moral purpose, urgency, and accountability on behalf of all staff and all children."He shares that teachers and administrators looking to implement long-term change can start by adopting a school mission statement that is inclusive of black students and staff.

"School boards and superintendents who are serious about tackling inequality in their school districts have the power to correct the historical challenges of recruiting and retaining black teachers and leaders", claims Dr. Shawn Joseph.

He also states that making room for black voices and teaching black culture may help garner a more accurate portrayal of community members.

The article states, "Instead of promoting tolerance...we should promote knowledge. Black people have a historical and present-day legacy that is awe-inspiring."

As an advocate for change and equality, Dr. Joseph has worked diligently to provide high-quality education to under-served communities. Having recently accepted a tenure track position at the Howard University School of Education, Joseph intends to continue to challenge the racial biases embedded in our school systems.

The article is featured in the January/February 2021 edition focusing on leadership.

Those interested in reading the full article can do so here.

About Dr. Shawn Joseph

Dr. Shawn Joseph is the Co-founder and CEO of Joseph and Associates - a prominent education and consulting firm. Offering an extensive range of educational resources and governance support, Joseph and his team of professionals specialize in conflict resolution, strategic planning, and performance support.

As the former superintendent for Metro Nashville Public Schools, he oversaw all aspects of educational programs to help ensure optimal results. Under his leadership, Nashville public schools witnessed improved ACT scores and a higher level of academic achievement. He just recently accepted a tenure track position at Howard University School of Education.

As a highly passionate individual, Dr. Joseph was recently named Person of the Year by the Tribune Newspaper in Nashville and is the recipient of the Greater Nashville Association of Black School Educator's Trailblazer Award.

Alongside his professional endeavors, Dr. Joseph also serves on the board of Learning Forward - an international organization focused on providing high-quality professional learning.

