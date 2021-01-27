Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen “Megasprint!”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QDRA ISIN: CA08949R1073 Ticker-Symbol: 3H8B 
Frankfurt
27.01.21
15:42 Uhr
0,068 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIG RIDGE GOLD
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP0,0680,00 %
CLARITY GOLD CORP0,995+5,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.