MJ Biotech, Inc.: MJTV Joint Venture Partner Genesis Botanical Signs Contract for 40 Acres of Hemp Biomass for Its CBD Extraction Facility as Well as Further Expansion

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (MJTV), is pleased to announce, its wholly-owned Subsidiary, New England Biotech's partner Genesis Botanical, signed its first contract with a Maine farmer to provide 40 acres of hemp biomass for extraction for the 2021 farming season.

Company executives met with the farmer and his team at their indoor facility to discuss and advise on the different varieties of hemp to be grown. The MJ Biotech's team and joint venture partners are making sure the highest profitability is reached. The goal of MJTV and the farmers is to maximize profitability through a pragmatic, experienced hands-on approach.

This is the first extraction contract secured. The Company is focused on securing the business necessary to be profitable within the first month or two of opening the first CBD Extraction Facility. More contracts will be secured shortly and the plans for a second facility will soon be in place.

The site of the first Facility, as announced, will be in Sagadahoc County in Mid-Coast Central Maine. The second facility, already under consideration, will expand operations along the East Coast of the United States.

CEO Maxine Pierson will be interviewed on MoneyTV.net on Friday January 29th at 5 AM EST.

