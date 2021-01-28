CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with Plant Advanced Technologies PAT in France in Conjunction with Marketing Partner Rika Biotech

TORONTO, ON and NANCY, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE /?January 27, ?2021?/?Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce its first commercial feasibility in the EU with France based Plant Advanced Technologies PAT ("PAT") (EURONEXT GROWTH Paris ISIN: FR0010785790 ALPAT). It is also the first partnership with its UK based Marketing Partner Rika Biotech ("Rika") that is exclusively representing CO2 Delivery Solutions in the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium greenhouse markets. The commercial feasibility is on medicinal plants and is the first on such plants other than Cannabis and hemp. PAT contacted GROW directly concerning CO2 Delivery Solutions. While Rika is exclusive to certain EU countries, their experience in many other EU countries is valuable to help execute successful projects on a non-exclusive basis.

PAT extracts medicinal, nutraceuticals, cosmetical and plant-protection compounds from various wild plant biomass and roots. Their 7.5 acres Nancy, France based greenhouse (30,000 m²) does not employ CO2 gassing. The commercial feasibility will run for 6 months in a small section of their greenhouse.

Jean-Paul Fèvre, CEO of PAT commented, "We are excited to test the CO2 Delivery Solutions technology. I came across CO2 GRO online a few months back. Since our greenhouse does not currently use CO2 gassing, we believe our yields are lower than they could be. We grow a variety of medicinal plants for extracting compounds primarily from the roots. Previous data has shown enhanced biomass with added CO2 and we hope to achieve the same results on our plants."

Gregory Krupnikovs, Director at Rika Biotech commented, "We are delighted to support GROW and PAT execute the first commercial feasibility in Europe. This is a key milestone as Rika develops the market for GROW's exciting technology in our exclusive markets and other non-exclusive countries in Europe. Applying this technology to the fast-growing market for greenhouse produced medicinal plants shows just how flexible the system is; bringing the benefits of CO2 enrichment with vastly reduced CO2 usage to any type of covered crop."

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances commented, "We are very excited to be working with PAT given their unique focus on growing very high value medicinal plant varieties. Success could lead to working with growers of other very high value plants such as biopharming grown for human drugs and vaccines. We continue to see significant interest from greenhouse growers in many diverse market segments. Our global recognition continues to gain increasing momentum thanks to ongoing marketing initiatives, our online presence, sales and marketing efforts and the work of our valued regional partners like Rika Biotech who enable us to manage these international clients successfully."

About Plant Advanced Technologies PAT - plantadvanced.com

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT is specialized in the identification, optimization and production of rare new active plant compounds for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceutical and agrochemical markets. Since its creation, the company has developed unique worldwide patented technologies for fast discovery of active molecules and their industrial production while preserving plant biodiversity (Target Binding® and PAT Plant Milking®).

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's 2021 target market is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and covered cultivation facilities globally (USDA). 80% of these facilities cannot use CO2 gassing due to heat venting, porosity or CO2 usage cost. For decades, CO2 gassing has only been used in expensive indoor sealed greenhouses that achieve up to 30% more plant yield. These enhanced yields are only possible if over 1000 ppm CO2 levels are maintained throughout the year. Even expensive sealed greenhouses struggle to maintain these levels consistently throughout the year as up to 50% of the augmented CO2 gas escapes the greenhouse naturally and even more escapes when the greenhouse is vented in warmer months, leaving room for yield improvement.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions helps all greenhouses achieve up to 30% more plant yield consistently throughout the year. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers pathogen Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. CO2 gassing does not offer that plant protection.

GROW naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water without bubbles or pressure. This creates an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly onto the plant's leaves and shoots. The aqueous CO2 solution's micro droplets create a micro film on the leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. The diffusion gradient created favors CO2 transport into the leaf, regardless of the stomata.

CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers, strawberries, orchids and other flowers. Greenhouse growers everywhere that cannot use CO2 gas can now add CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits. As carbon taxes rise, sealed greenhouse growers that gas CO2 will have to pay more for their emissions. CO2 Delivery Solutions offers these greenhouses the ability to supplement their plants with CO2 consistently throughout the year without emitting CO2 gas to the atmosphere and using up to 95% less CO2 through aqueous CO2 misting.

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Investor Relations Manager at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

