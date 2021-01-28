Online Investment Round Will Close on February 26, 2021

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Caliber Co., a fully-integrated real estate company, announced today an imminent opportunity to invest like an institution in an unconventional online public offering, which will close on February 26, 2021. Through a Reg A+ offering, Caliber is providing an opportunity for anyone to access a sophisticated, private real estate investment that has been traditionally reserved for accredited or institutional investors. Now accredited and non-accredited investors have a unique opportunity to join other Caliber owners by investing before the end of the round.

"We believe that 2021 will be a year of opportunity and growth," stated Chris Loeffler, CEO and Co-Founder of Caliber. "We believe we have shown our resiliency over last year and proved out our business plan as we continue to grow and seize the capital markets and real estate opportunities. As always, we believe we have tapped into something special through investing in distressed real estate and our recent Reg A+ offering. This is demonstrative of our holistic approach to managing every step of our investment process where we can create long-term value for our customers, company and community."

With a 12-year track record of growth and boasting a 21% Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since 2016, Caliber has demonstrated its ability to create value for investors. Caliber is one of the fastest growing, award-winning real estate investment companies in the Southwest with an asset base that has grown by over 186% over the last four years through an exceptional real estate strategy that targets middle market investments within the Southwest region of the United states. The Company believes these markets offer the best supply and demand fundamentals that are essential to long-term value.

At Caliber, people are one of the Company's most important assets, which is why the Company is strategically investing in its human capital to create a cohesive unit that will serve the needs of its investors. Trust is a major building block at Caliber and resonates throughout the organization. For the last decade, Caliber's cornerstone to success has been built upon trust and transparency, which has led to a growth trajectory supported by a unified vision of creating sustainable long-term value.

Investors large and small have an opportunity today to be part of a leading real estate investment firm, without all the associated upfront costs and daunting logistics of real estate ownership. Caliber offers exclusive access to real estate investment opportunities in residential, commercial, and hospitality markets. With over $400 million in assets under management, Caliber has over 1,000 accredited investors. New investors can enjoy the potential benefit of Caliber's growth and scale. Expertise in investing is not a prerequisite, only a desire to invest like an institution to realize the potential benefits of owning a stock that allows you to become an insider and benefit from a rapidly growing market.

Caliber is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Caliber: https://www.seedinvest.com/calibercos

Victoria Rotondo | Caliber | 480-295-7600 | Victoria.Rotondo@CaliberCo.com

Mary Jensen | Public Relations | 310-526-1707 | Mary@Irrealized.com

