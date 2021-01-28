InterestSpring LLC: Women-Owned Marketing Company NU Media Promotes Businesses in the Midst of COVID-19 Pandemic

Inspired by those without a voice, NU Media Founders and longtime friends are on a mission to help businesses with promotion. Especially in these unprecedented times, marketing services are needed now more than ever.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Integrity and ingenuity are regularly at the forefront of the minds of NU Media Founding Partners, Ada Hu and Eva Jiang. Established only one year ago and with a team of 30, they have garnered over 2 million dollars in revenue in 2020; a record breaking number.

"We shifted our thought process to exclusively our clients. We redirected our efforts and effectively implemented digital solutions. We base our success off of our clients' success," stated partner Ada Hu. "We are very proud of the work we accomplished in 2020 and look forward to how we can help our clients even more in 2021."

NU Media's purpose is to help companies broadcast their services. COVID-19 has made even the most successful companies in need of more updated advertising resources, which NU Media supplies. They strive to provide the highest level of digital media services. Their expertise helps businesses grow and prosper. In these times especially, marketing services are so important to businesses everywhere.

Now more so than ever, marketing is vital to maintaining customer relationships and support. When communities are emotionally and financially insecure, they need reassurance. Even from their local restaurants and neighborhood nail salons, it's important to stay connected and stay safe. The welcoming jingle of the front door bells or the chorus of jolly "hello's" are, unfortunately, not enough anymore. Businesses need to reach further and metaphorically touch more people.

Every business needs guidance on how to spend their marketing dollars. No matter how big or small the company, they need help with progressing their businesses. Media agencies spread the word about company information and updates and in turn, businesses can pay attention to other facets of their company when they know they do not have to worry about digital coordination.

NU Media is on the front lines of cutting-edge marketing trends and techniques. Their in-house developed "NU Media Business Ecosystem" is built from their strong relationships and niche services. Major platforms, media, influencers, and all sorts of business vendors provide the most complete digital solutions for clients. If it takes a village to raise a child, how many people does it take to manage a company and their image? Through employing members from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds, their team has a wide variety of knowledge and expertise.

Their clients receive that same structure of diversity and knowledge. In the naturally lit office of the NU Media team, the clacking of keyboard keys are heard in procession with the voices of people speaking a variety of different languages. Laughter spreads throughout the office often because a well functioning team comes from authentic happiness in the workplace and a drive to give the best to their clients, many of whom are women-run as well.

Full service marketing doesn't have to cost more than what your profit margin comes out to. NU Media knows that everything starts small. With a marketing team backing your business, growth comes naturally. Like a flower, businesses flourish when they receive a consistent amount of care and fertilization in the form of great marketing strategy and the nourishing light of a wide open future.

About NU Media

NU Media is an international digital agency and investment firm headquartered in New York City. They work to combine disruptive digital platforms with proven and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions for all of their valued clients. NU Media's mission is to combine proven digital marketing solutions and innovative development services, to build a comprehensive, cost-effective, and powerful digital platform for their valued clients.

