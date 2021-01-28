Technavio has been monitoring the wafer handling robots market and it is poised to grow by 65.29 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the wafer handling robots market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Improvements in hardware is a major trend driving the growth of the market



The market will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 65.29 mn



Adenso GmbH, Brooks Automation Inc., DAIHEN Corp., JEL Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kensington Laboratories LLC, Nidec Corp., Rexxam Co. Ltd., RORZE Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp., are some of the major market participants.



The innovations in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing is one of the major factors driving the market



The APAC region will contribute 74% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adenso GmbH, Brooks Automation Inc., DAIHEN Corp., JEL Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kensington Laboratories LLC, Nidec Corp., Rexxam Co. Ltd., RORZE Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. The innovations in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wafer handling robots market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wafer Handling Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Wafer Handling Robots Market is segmented as below:

Product Atmospheric Vacuum

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Wafer Handling Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wafer handling robots market report covers the following areas:

Wafer Handling Robots Market Size

Wafer Handling Robots Market Trends

Wafer Handling Robots Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies improvements in hardware as one of the prime reasons driving the wafer handling robots market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Wafer Handling Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wafer handling robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wafer handling robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wafer handling robots market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wafer handling robots market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Atmospheric Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vacuum Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adenso GmbH

Brooks Automation Inc.

DAIHEN Corp.

JEL Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kensington Laboratories LLC

Nidec Corp.

Rexxam Co. Ltd.

RORZE Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

