Galen M. Hair & Alex Shunnarah from Insurance Claim HQ Offer Holistic Service to Property Casualty Insurance Claims

The Partners Have Dedicated Themselves to Fighting for the Rights of Policyholders Who Need Assistance After Suffering Damage to Their Home or Business

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Galen M. Hair and Alex Shunnarah, partners at Insurance Claim HQ, are pleased to announce that they are handling property casualty insurance claims for their valued clients.

To learn more about the property casualty insurance services that Galen and Alexander offer, please visit https://insuranceclaimhq.com.

As Galen and Alex noted, they know that many homeowners and business owners who live near the Southern coastal shores are no stranger to property damage. From hurricanes and winds to floods and fire, many people throughout the state file claims with their insurance company to get the funds needed for repair.

Unfortunately, as Galen and Alex noted, they also realize that in some cases, insurance companies may fail to cover these events and damages. This knowledge inspired them to devote their practice to exclusively handling property casualty insurance claims and offer their clients the assistance they need in rebuilding their homes and businesses after a disaster in a personal way.

As part of their holistic service, Galen and Alex will not only use their extensive experience in handling property casualty insurance claims to help their clients, but they will also do everything they can to be sure the entire process is smooth and hassle-free.

In addition to the property casualty insurance claims services, the team from Insurance Claim HQ can also handle a number of other insurance-related issues, including helping home and business owners with property insurance issues, as well as mold claims, stolen vehicle claims, sewer damage and more.

"We offer a range of contactless options to work with us, and our client communication system is set up in a way to ensure that you always know the status of your claim, and have the information necessary to make the most informed decision," Galen noted, adding that he and Alex are proud of the way they have helped so many people get the financial justice they deserve-many of whom have posted positive reviews to the company website.

For example, as Marietta J. wrote, she now refers to Galen and Alex as "angels."

"After my house caught fire, I didn't know where to turn. They took the time. They explained everything to me," she wrote.

Lloyd H. noted in his review that Galen "stands above the rest."

"He is calm under pressure, calculated, decisive, and a compassionate advocate for his clients. I can't thank him enough for everything he's done," Lloyd wrote.

About Insurance Claim HQ:

Galen M. Hair, Owner of Insurance Claim HQ, is a property insurance attorney operating, through local counsel, in more than seven states including Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and Georgia among others. Galen and his team have helped over 800 families rebuild their homes and businesses. He has been rated a Super Lawyers Rising Star, and voted one of National Trial Lawyers Top 100. To learn more about how Galen and his partner, Alex Shunnarah, can help protect property from disaster, please visit: https://insuranceclaimhq.com

