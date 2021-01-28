Significant and diversified annual market opportunity set €100 billion

Robust balance sheet and liquidity position

High return on invested capital potential; long-term dividend policy target

2021 guidance provided under adjusted IFRS framework

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982):

Technip Energies (the "Company") will today host its virtual Capital Markets Day in connection with TechnipFMC's previously announced plan to separate into two industry-leading independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC and Technip Energies. The transaction is expected to be structured as a spin-off of a majority stake in TechnipFMC's Technip Energies segment. The separation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The virtual Capital Markets Day will be held today at 14:00 CET. A live webcast and an accompanying presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of TechnipFMC's website at www.technipfmc.com.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, stated, "?Technip Energies is a leading engineering and technology company for the energy transition. We have world leading market positions in LNG, ethylene and hydrogen, and we are central to powerful energy transition themes from decarbonization to carbon-free solutions to meet today's and tomorrow's energy challenges. We have growing positions on break-through technologies in green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. Today, our extensive backlog and a breadth of commercial opportunities provide strong revenue visibility and medium-term margin expansion potential. Our asset light business and strong balance sheet provide a solid platform to support our growth ambitions and high return-on-invested capital through the cycle. Ultimately, we aim to be the reference investment platform for the Energy Transition."

Technip Energies is one of the world's largest Engineering and Technology (E&T) companies. With its broad offering of project capabilities, technologies, products and services, the Company is ideally positioned to accelerate the Energy Transition. The Company has over 15,000 employees globally across 34 countries and can point to over 60 years of successful operations. Technip Energies, which is incorporated in the Netherlands, will be headquartered in Paris. The Company will have its shares listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange under the ticker "TE" with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). Based on the 12 months to June 20, 2020, Technip Energies is a €6 billion revenue company supported by a significant €13.2 billion backlog as of June 30, 2020.

A compelling investment proposition

Our value proposition is characterized by the following:

Pioneering downstream and gas evolution. Technip Energies has a competitive and differentiated offering to address significant market opportunities in LNG and gas monetization, offshore and downstream. The Company is a partner of choice globally, with a 50-year track record and leading positions in the attractive markets of LNG and ethylene. The Company sees robust long-term demand for gas and downstream, with both LNG and downstream playing a critical role in the energy transition. The Company's innovations around decarbonization and efficiency are enabling sustainable solutions for greenfield and revamp projects.

Accelerating the energy transition. Technip Energies, with its process engineering and process technology capabilities, is focused on accelerating the energy transition. The Company possesses an extensive and evolving proprietary technology portfolio and has significant expertise in technology integration and scale-up. It intends to leverage its pioneering mindset to remain at the forefront as the market evolves towards new energy chains. The structural market shift towards hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and low-carbon infrastructures is viewed by the Company as a significant opportunity.

Leveraging capabilities to expand opportunity set. Technip Energies is expanding into new growth areas in services, energy transition and other selected industries. Technip Energies has expanded its advisory and high-value services through Genesis and its project management consultancy offering. Through applying its core skills and capabilities in energy molecule transformation, the Company is able to integrate offshore, hydrogen process and architecture design to unlock new energy possibilities. Further, it will selectively expand into other industries such as Life Sciences and Agritech, primarily with a services value proposition.

Providing outstanding delivery. Technip Energies' global team of ~15,000 professionals consist of industry-leading engineering, technical and project management expertise. This highly talented workforce supports a value proposition underpinned by strong project execution, a leading process technology portfolio and robust risk management processes. The Company's track-record includes many of the world's largest and most iconic energy projects, clearly demonstrating its front-runner spirit. The Company is enhancing its project execution capabilities by integrating digital into its project processes and believes that a digital transformation of Technip Energies will drive internal efficiencies and enhance its services offering.

Offering financial strength and stability. Technip Energies will illustrate its financial strengths and demonstrate a solid foundation for sustainable shareholder returns. Being largely a backlog-based business, the Company has strong top-line and margin visibility. Its contracting model supports an early cash conversion of earnings. These factors combined with an asset light business and strong balance sheet provide the platform for high returns on invested capital and support a long-term dividend policy target.

ESG Our pledge for a better tomorrow. Technip Energies aims to be recognized as a reference ESG company through strong ESG principles, business alignment to the energy transition and integration of a sustainability strategy throughout its processes and business development. Technip Energies intends to propose its sustainability strategy within its first year as an independent company, and thereafter issue a yearly sustainability report with scorecard. As a best practice, the Company intends to support the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact as well as the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Market Overview

Technip Energies has a substantial annual market opportunity set of over €100 billion with high-growth potential in identified growth and upside markets, supported by a significant base in traditional markets, which are also evolving towards lower carbon markets.

Base Markets LNG, downstream and offshore. The Company has a highly competitive offering to address the significant market opportunity in LNG, offshore and downstream, where in aggregate it has identified an annual addressable market opportunity of over €70 billion, with growth led by GDP. Technip Energies is a market leader in LNG and has proprietary technologies for gas processing and NGL recovery units. It has the industry's most comprehensive reference list for floating LNG (FLNG), and a pioneering position in the market for gas FPSOs. In downstream, the Company has leading proprietary technology and equipment in petrochemicals and a leading market position in ethylene.

Growth Markets Hydrogen, Sustainable Chemistry, CO2 Management. The Company has identified growth markets within the energy transition domain, notably in hydrogen, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management. In these markets it sees an annual addressable market of over €15 billion, with medium-term growth potential of 5-15% per annum. Technip Energies is a world leader in hydrogen having delivered its proprietary steam reforming technology to over 270 plants, representing over 35 per cent of the global installed base. In sustainable chemistry, which includes biofuels, biochemistry and the circular economy, Technip Energies has an established business with multiple references, proprietary technologies and notable alliances. In CO2 management it has over 50 references for CO2 removal units and a strategic alliance with Shell CANSOLV for CO2 capture technology.

Upside Markets Adjacent markets of carbon free portfolio expansion, services and other industries. Through leveraging its core competencies, Technip Energies intends to grow its services business lines, expand its energy transition addressable markets, and move into adjacent industries. Technip Energies has identified an annual addressable opportunity in these upside markets of than €15 billion, with medium-term growth potential of 5-15% per annum. In Services, the Company already has established business lines in Advisory Consulting, Digital Plant Performance and Project Management Consulting. The Company plans to build on its established offshore expertise to develop a greater presence in full-scale carbon-free marine projects. It also intends to leverage its expertise and experience to deliver new innovations to the emerging markets of offshore hydrogen and offshore floating wind. Additionally, Technip Energies will expand selectively into other industries such as Life Sciences and Agritech.

Company Guidance1

2020e 2021e Medium-Term Outlook Revenue €5.9 6.1 billion2 €6.5 7.0 billion Single-digit growth, constant currency; backlog execution substantial pipeline EBIT margin3 5.6% 5.8% 5.5% 6.0% (exc. one-off cost of €30m) Target 100bps+ increase for medium term Effective tax rate 30 35% 30 35% No material deviation from 2021e

1 Financial information is presented under adjusted IFRS framework, which records Technip Energies' proportionate share of equity affiliates and restates the share related to non-controlling interests. 2 2020 revenue guidance reflects foreign exchange movements in H2 2020 versus backlog calendarization calculated as of June 30, 2020. 3 Adjusted recurring EBIT: adjusted profit before net financial expense and income taxes adjusted for items considered as non-recurring. Depreciation and amortization expense for 2021 expected to be in line with 2019 with implied Adjusted Recurring EBITDA in a range from 6.9% to 7.4% of Adjusted Revenues.

The historical financial information presented in this press release and during the Capital Markets Day consists of IFRS special-purpose financial statements carved out from the consolidated financial statements of TechnipFMC prepared for the purposes of the spin-off and present the historical financial information of Technip Energies in the format that it intends to report its financial results in the future beginning with the publication of Technip Energies' statutory consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021.

As Technip Energies did not operate as a stand-alone entity in the past, the historical financial information may not be indicative of Technip Energies' future performance and what its combined results of operations, financial position and cash flows would have been, had Technip Energies operated as an entity separate from TechnipFMC for the periods presented.

Capital Structure

Technip Energies has secured a senior unsecured bridge term loan for €650 million (for one year with two six-month extension options) and a revolving credit facility (RCF) of €750 million. Expected outstanding commercial paper of €125 million as of spin-off date fully backstopped by the RCF. There are no financial covenants on the debt instruments. The Company has been provided by S&P Global a BBB negative outlook credit rating. Technip Energies' opening balance sheet is expected to have a gross debt of €750 million, and cash and cash equivalents of €3.1 billion.

Agenda

The virtual Capital Markets Day will comprise of comprehensive presentations from members of the Technip Energies Leadership Team.

14:00 14:30 CET Opening Remarks Philip Lindsay, Head of Investor Relations, Technip Energies Introduction Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies 14:30 15:45 CET Pioneer downstream and gas evolution Alain Poincheval, Fellow Executive Project Director, Technip Energies Accelerate the energy transition Stan Knez, SVP Process Technology, Technip Energies Leverage capabilities to expand opportunity set Charles Cessot, SVP Strategy, Technip Energies 15:45 16:15 CET Q&A 16:15 16:30 CET Break 16:30 17:45 CET Outstanding delivery Marco Villa, COO Technip Energies Magali Castano, SVP People Culture, Technip Energies Financial strength and delivery Bruno Vibert, CFO Technip Energies 17:45 18:30 CET Closing Remarks Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies Q&A

Additional details on the virtual Capital Markets Day of Technip Energies

The Capital Markets Day event will be held today, Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 14:00 CET. A live webcast and an accompanying presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of TechnipFMC's website at www.technipfmc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for a duration of one year. Supplemental information containing selected financial information for Technip Energies for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is also available in the Investor Relations section of TechnipFMC's website at www.technipfmc.com.

Prospectus

In advance of the spin-off, Technip Energies will publicly file a definitive version of the registration statement on Form F-1 (the "F-1") and will publish a European prospectus that has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and passported to the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The F-1 and European prospectus will include carve-out financials for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 under IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The F-1 and the European prospectus will also contain a description of the risks that relate to the Company's industry and business, operations and financial conditions, including the following key risks:

The Company operates in a highly competitive environment and unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in its industry may impact its results of operations.

Demand for the Company's products and services depends on oil and gas industry activity and expenditure levels, which are directly affected by trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.

COVID-19 has significantly temporarily reduced demand for the Company's products and services, and has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

The Company may lose money on fixed-price contracts.

The Company's failure to timely deliver its backlog could affect future sales, profitability, and relationships with its customers.

The Company faces risks relating to its reliance on subcontractors, suppliers, and its joint venture partners.

The Company may not realize revenue on its current backlog due to customer order reductions, cancellations or acceptance delays, which may negatively impact its financial results.

Currency exchange rate fluctuations could adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.

The Company is subject to an ongoing investigation by the French Parquet National Financier related to historical projects in Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.

Its operations require the Company to comply with numerous regulations, violations of which could have a material adverse effect on its financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows.

Compliance with environmental and climate change related laws and regulations may adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations.

The Company is subject to the tax laws of numerous jurisdictions; challenges to the interpretation of, or future changes to, such laws could adversely affect it.

Historically, the Technip Energies Business was operated as a business segment of TechnipFMC and the Company's historical financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that the Technip Energies Business would have achieved as an independent public company and may not be a reliable indicator of its future results.

The Company may not achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation and spin-off, and the separation and spin-off may adversely affect its business.

The combined post-spin-off value of Technip Energies Shares and TechnipFMC Shares may not equal or exceed the aggregate pre-spin-off value of TechnipFMC Shares.

About Technip Energies ("SpinCo")

With approximately 15,000 employees, Technip Energies is one of the largest engineering and technology companies globally, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. In addition, the new company will benefit from its robust project delivery model and extensive technology, products and services offering. The Company would comprise the Technip Energies segment, including Genesis a leader in advisory services and front-end engineering.

About TechnipFMC ("RemainCo")

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model iEPCI, technology leadership and digital innovation.

