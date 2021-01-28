ObsEva SA: ObsEva to Increase Issued Share Capital by Creating Additional Treasury Shares

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - Thursday 28 January, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, announced today that its board of directors approved on January 27, 2021 an increase of its share capital from 60,202,619 to 66,222,867 through the issuance of 6,020,248 new registered shares at an issue price of 1/13 of a Swiss Franc each. The 6,020,248 new shares, to be issued out of the company's authorized capital, will be fully subscribed for by ObsEva USA Inc., its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around February 2, 2021. The transaction has been decided to provide the group with additional treasury shares that can be used in the future to raise funds in an efficient manner, as well as for the equity plans of the company and its subsidiaries.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact / Investor contact

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@ obseva .ch

+41 22 552 1550

Attachment