Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) and Eurofins Genomics are pleased to announce the launch of two validated assays for the identification of B.1.1.7 (UK) and B.1.351 (South Africa) variants with a short turn-around time.

Emerging role of new SARS-CoV-2 mutations B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants

The rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 has put the world on alert. This emerging virus belongs to a group of RNA viruses that have very high rates of spontaneous mutations, resulting in an extraordinary ability to quickly adapt to new hosts and environments. Even though multiple random mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 genome have been observed since its first emergence, recent scientific reports have identified two new SARS-CoV-2 variants which have raised special attention and are more alarming because of their concerning epidemiological features, characterized by higher infection rates and rapid replacement of prevalent virus lineages.

The new lineage B.1.1.7, which was first identified in South England, is defined by an unusually large number of 23 mutations. The lineage B.1.351 was initially identified in South Africa.Both variants show mutations in different positions of the S gene. Especially the mutation N501Y, which is found in both the UK (B.1.1.7) and the South Africa (B.1.351) virus variants, seems to increase infectivity.

The rapid emergence of new virus variants represents a continuous challenge, and Eurofins Technologies, in close collaboration with Eurofins Genomics, now offers kits to identify those currently most prominent. The GSD NovaType SARS-CoV-2 Detect ID is a Real-Time RT-PCR test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, and the subsequent identification of B.1.1.7 (UK) and B.1.351 (South Africa) variants. The product has been validated as a two-step workflow with a CE-IVD marked diagnostic test followed by an identification step (Research Use Only). Alternatively, customers can choose to acquire just the identification kit GSD NovaType SARS-CoV-2 ID

Eurofins Technologies is continuously monitoring the rapid emergence of additional SARS-CoV-2 variants and will constantly expand its portfolio to meet new requirements.

To learn more, please visit this page.

