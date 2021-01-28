Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.01.2021 | 07:56
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Receives Assay Results for Lower Portion of CVZ-62: High of 1900ppm & Average of 1113ppm LI Over 290ft (88m)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the second half of the results for CVZ-62. Noram had previously received the assay results for the upper portion of drill hole CVZ-62. The 26 samples were rushed to ALS Global Laboratories of North Vancouver, B.C taken from the first 227 ft (69 m) drilled. From 137 ft (42 m) to 227 ft (69 m) (an intersection of 90 ft or 27 m), the samples contained an average of 1049 ppm lithium.

With the receipt of the results from the lower portion of CVZ-62, Noram has been able to conclude that a total intersection of 290 ft (88M) was drilled with an average of 1113 ppm lithium.

"This is one of the longer intervals of claystones to date and will contribute significantly to the resource calculation. We are exceptionally pleased with these results" commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

This average is consistent with Noram's current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE", area shown in red below) after the completion of the prior 4 phases of drilling.

The summary of assay results is as follows:

Hole ID

Sample No.

From (ft)

To (ft)

Depth to Top

Depth to Base

Recvd Wt. (Kg)

Li (ppm)

CVZ-62

1710144

13

17

3.96

5.18

0.54

630

CVZ-62

1710145

17

27

5.18

8.23

2.2

620

CVZ-62

1710146

27

37

8.23

11.28

1.62

500

CVZ-62

1710147

37

47

11.28

14.33

2.38

580

CVZ-62

1710148

47

57

14.33

17.37

2.66

362

CVZ-62

1710149

57

67

17.37

20.42

2.06

423

CVZ-62

1710150

67

77

20.42

23.47

2.92

550

CVZ-62

1710151

77

87

23.47

26.52

2.98

500

CVZ-62

1710152

87

97

26.52

29.57

2.94

810

CVZ-62

1710153

97

107

29.57

32.61

2.52

640

CVZ-62

1710154

107

117

32.61

35.66

2.94

790

CVZ-62

1710155

117

127

35.66

38.71

2.32

570

CVZ-62

1710156

127

137

38.71

41.76

3.02

770

CVZ-62

1710157

137

147

41.76

44.81

2.54

1210

CVZ-62

1710158

147

157

44.81

47.85

3.02

820

CVZ-62

1710159

157

167

47.85

50.90

3.08

930

CVZ-62

1710160

167

177

50.90

53.95

2.64

710

CVZ-62

1710162

177

187

53.95

57.00

2.24

930

CVZ-62

1710163

187

197

57.00

60.05

3.46

810

CVZ-62

1710164

197

207

60.05

63.09

3.34

1900

CVZ-62

1710165

207

217

63.09

66.14

3.38

1010

CVZ-62

1710166

217

227

66.14

69.19

2.72

1120

CVZ-62

1710170

227

237

69.2

72.2

3.00

950

CVZ-62

1710171

237

247

72.2

75.3

1.56

1030

CVZ-62

1710172

247

257

75.3

78.3

3.02

1390

CVZ-62

1710173

257

267

78.3

81.4

3.30

1180

CVZ-62

1710174

267

277

81.4

84.4

3.20

1170

CVZ-62

1710175

277

287

84.4

87.5

1.98

1430

CVZ-62

1710176

287

297

87.5

90.5

3.06

1350

CVZ-62

1710177

297

307

90.5

93.6

3.16

1190

CVZ-62

1710178

307

317

93.6

96.6

1.88

1170

CVZ-62

1710179

317

327

96.6

99.7

1.46

1510

CVZ-62

1710180

327

337

99.7

102.7

2.72

940

CVZ-62

1710181

337

347

102.7

105.8

2.68

1250

CVZ-62

1710182

347

357

105.8

108.8

2.98

910

CVZ-62

1710183

357

367

108.8

111.9

2.32

810

CVZ-62

1710184

367

377

111.9

114.9

2.46

1040

CVZ-62

1710185

377

387

114.9

118.0

2.02

1130

CVZ-62

1710186

387

397

118.0

121.0

1.20

1110

CVZ-62

1710187

397

407

121.0

124.1

2.94

1050

CVZ-62

1710188

407

417

124.1

127.1

3.58

1070

CVZ-62

1710189

417

427

127.1

130.1

2.80

1170

CVZ-62

1710190

427

437

130.1

133.2

2.52

780

CVZ-62

1710191

437

447

133.2

136.2

2.86

750

CVZ-62

1710192

447

457

136.2

139.3

2.60

770

CVZ-62

1710193

457

467

139.3

142.3

2.60

760

CVZ-62

1710194

467

477

142.3

145.4

2.54

790

Figure 1. Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

The samples were analyzed by ALS Global Laboratories, Vancouver, B.C. using the ME-MS61 method, which includes a four-acid digestion. The samples were accompanied by 4 QA/QC sample standards, all of which returned results within their respective normal ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.
Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our website for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anita Algie"
Director and CFO
Office: (604) 553-2279

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626429/Noram-Receives-Assay-Results-for-Lower-Portion-of-CVZ-62-High-of-1900ppm-Average-of-1113ppm-LI-Over-290ft-88m

