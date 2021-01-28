The analysis, which is set to be annual, looks at the sustainability and CSR performance of the top 100 world marketplaces selling online cross-border in Europe. It covers all countries in the EU 27 as well as the UK.

Cross-Border Commerce Europe the platform that drives cross-border eCommerce in Europe is launching a study that maps the 100 best global marketplaces in the sector and analyses their cross-border sustainability performance in Europe. eBay takes the pole position with a score of 68.9 out of 100. A study carried out by CBCommerce with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.

The 'Top 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe' is a compilation of cross-border sustainability data of the best performing marketplaces websites.

The ranking is based on a score of 100 across 10 weighted KPIs:

I. Cross-border sustainability objectives (20 points)

II. Cross-border sustainable business model (15 points)

III. Cross-border sustainable shopping experience (15 points)

IV. Sustainability certification labels (10 points)

V. Sustainable product assortment (10 points)

VI. Sustainable last mile delivery transport carriers (10 points)

VII. Brand partners (7.5 points)

VIII. Far East manufacturing transport (5 points)

IX. CO2 carbon footprint measurement (5 points)

X. Sustainability executives (CSR) (2.5 points)

This study takes into account all types of online platforms (B2C, B2B, C2C, P2P) and covers all sectors except travel.

The Top 10 Global Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe is made up of:

- Top 1: eBay (US)

- Top 2: Redbubble (Australia)

- Top 3: Etsy (US)

- Top 4: Rakuten (Japan)

- Top 5: Amazon (US)

- Top 6: Amazon Handmade (US)

- Top 7: Threadless (US)

- Top 8: Bol.com (The Netherlands)

- Top 9: StockX (US)

- Top 10: Leboncoin (FR)

Top EU sustainable marketplaces including the UK

Top scoring European sustainable marketplaces (including those in the UK) are: Bol.com (The Netherlands) with eRank no. 8, Leboncoin (France) with eRank no. 10, Spreadshirt (Germany) with eRank no. 11, ASOS (UK) with eRank no. 14, FNAC (France) with eRank no. 15, Zalando (Germany) with eRank no. 17, Farfetch and Lyst (UK) with eRank no. 19 and 20, La Redoute (France) with eRank no. 21 and Vinted (Lithuania) with eRank no. 22.

More info: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/sustainable-marketplaces/PR-top100-sustainable-marketplaces.docx

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/sustainable-marketplaces/pr-top100-sustainable-marketplaces-infographic.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005710/en/

