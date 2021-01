EDF Renewables North America said that its latest investment capitalizes on the growth of the commercial and industrial solar market.From pv magazine USA EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) has acquired the remaining interest in EnterSolar, a supplier of distributed-generation solar solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. EDFR, which is known as a leading utility-scale developer, previously bought a 50% stake in EnterSolar as part of a strategic partnership in late 2018. Now, as a wholly owned subsidiary of EDFR, EnterSolar will benefit from greater financial stability and broader ...

