Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Beginn der Goldförderung - JETZT! Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
27.01.21
21:07 Uhr
35,260 Euro
-1,120
-3,08 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,02035,20008:48
35,00035,14008:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2021 | 08:05
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec closed the syndication of the merger financing arrangement

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JANUARY 2021 AT 9:00 AM

Cargotec closed the syndication of the merger financing arrangement

Cargotec has closed the syndication regarding an EUR 300 million Term Loan Facility.

The syndication was launched on the 30th November 2020 and the commitments received from the banks in the syndication led to significant oversubscription.

Nordea Bank Abp managed the syndication process as Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Exclusive Underwriter of the Facility.

BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank plc and SEB joined the facility as Mandated Lead Arrangers. Citi, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, DBS Bank Ltd., London Branch, Deutsche Bank AG, Handelsbanken, Helaba, ING Belgium S.A./N.V., Santander, Standard Chartered and Swedbank AB (publ) were acting as Lead Arrangers.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


CARGOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.