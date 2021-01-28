THIN FILM ELECTRONICS

Following the strategic shift announced in January 2020, Thinfilm is using its proven printed technology to develop solid-state lithium microbatteries with the intention of manufacturing them in volume in its roll-to-roll (R2R) production facility. Consistent with this strategy, earlier this week the company announced it had taped out its first product design, which is optimised for form-factor constrained applications, and signed technology evaluation agreements with potential customers and partners.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...