Boom Radio launches Boom Singles with WhiteLabelDating.com

Boom Radio launches new dating site, Boom Singles, with online dating software provider WhiteLabelDating.com.

WINDSOR, England, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteLabelDating.com , the award-winning dating SaaS platform, has proudly announced the upcoming launch of Boom Singles in partnership with new national radio station, Boom Radio . Boom Singles has recently launched ahead of the station's own launch in February.

Boom Radio will be a music station designed to appeal to the currently under-served 14 million strong Baby Boomer generation and will have many familiar radio voices from the 60's, 70's and 80's on air.

Powered by White Label Dating, Boom Singles will provide its users with an enriched dating experience which will offer detailed member profiles and on-site features targeted specifically to the station's Boomer's age demographic.

Phil Riley, CEO of Boom Radio said, "It was important for us to work with a partner that understood our brand. Our aim was to bring together singles of the Boomer generation, therefore we needed a dating site that had a mature audience at its forefront.

We're particularly excited about the site's voice and video calling feature having seen this in action earlier this month. During lockdown, the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals face-to-face, albeit over video, will be gratefully welcomed by our Boomers."

Ross Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of White Label Dating, comments:

"We're delighted to be Boom Radio's chosen dating software provider. We're partnered with many leading media companies, including Bauer Media Group and Global Radio. We're excited for Boom Radio to follow in their footsteps to generate considerable profitable, incremental revenues for their business."

About White Label Dating

Launched in 2003, White Label Dating is a leading software as a service business that empowers brands, marketers and affiliates to power their own branded online dating sites. White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support, hosting infrastructure and much more. You provide your brand and take your site to market.

Providing services for thousands of partners and with over 75 million registrations to date globally, White Label Dating operates across seven international territories including the UK, USA, Australia and South Africa.

White Label Dating is part of Venntro Media Group. Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

Kerry Porteus, kporteus@whitelabeldating.com