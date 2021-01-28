Vital Images, Inc.: Vital Partners with Radboud University Medical Center to Deliver Next Generation VNA, a Data Orchestration Engine

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a Canon Group company, has been awarded a contract by Radboud University Medical Center of Nijmegen, Netherlands. This announcement was preceded by an extensive, production-ready proof of concept, in which Vital proved to be a reliable partner as it successfully integrated its Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) solution with Radboud's existing architecture and workflow.



With Vital's VNA connecting Radboud's data silos, Radboud was able to promote efficiency at all levels of care. Radboud now has the ability to free key information from proprietary software, having data readily available at faster rates. This helps support Radboud's goal of ensuring every patient always receives the best care, now and in the future.

"We needed a scalable vendor-agnostic solution that could consistently connect data within our systems." says Laurens de Grootwe, a Lead Product Owner in Information Management at Radboud UMC. "We found that solution within Vital. It was important that Vital's solution could connect with a third-party enterprise viewer. We needed more than just archiving, we wanted data orchestration. The successful completion of the proof of concept gave us the confidence in Vital that we were looking for."

Vital is currently supporting a number of leading hospital and medical centers in the country. This proven customer base was a consideration for Radboud through the decision process. Vital looks forward to a collaborative partnership with Radboud focused on innovation and shaping the health care of the future.

