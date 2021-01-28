Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
East Africa Metals - Beginn der Goldförderung - JETZT! Strong Buy!
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2021 | 09:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on ERICB and NOKIA (17/21)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Ericsson B (ERICB) and NOKIA (NOKIA) until close of business as of January 28,
2021. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837417
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
