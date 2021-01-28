The "EU Fresh Cheese Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the fresh cheese market in the European Union amounted to $12.6B in 2018, remaining stable against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Overall, fresh cheese consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern.

The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 15% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the fresh cheese market attained its maximum level at $14B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, consumption remained at a lower figure.

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by increasing demand for fresh cheese in the European Union, the market is expected to continue an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. Market performance is forecast to decelerate, expanding with an anticipated CAGR of +0.7% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 4.3M tonnes by the end of 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and Ai Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product for Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends and Insights into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production by Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2018

8.2 Imports by Country

8.3 Import Prices by Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2018

9.2 Exports by Country

9.3 Export Prices by Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

