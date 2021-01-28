AllianceBlock Connects to London Stock Exchange Group Partner Platform

- AllianceBlock is now a member of LSEG's Partner Platform, giving LSEG's institutional members direct market access to AllianceBlock.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBlock, the first globally compliant decentralized capital market, has today announced it signed an agreement to join London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. Providing institutional members the ability to have direct market access to AllianceBlock, the Partner Platform supports AllianceBlock to provide innovative applications and services to financial markets.

LSEG's Partner Platform offers AllianceBlock access to unique go-to-market resources and to help it on its mission of creating the world's first globally compliant decentralized capital market. Joining the Partner Platform enables AllianceBlock to reach institutional clients over LSEG's Global Innovation Network, a purpose-built network infrastructure to support financial services transactions. It also offers LSEG's connected client community of investment firms, sell-side brokerages, data and technology vendors the ability to access AllianceBlock directly over their existing connections to LSEG.

Amber Ghaddar, Founder of AllianceBlock said, "This is a significant milestone in our journey to connect traditional financial actors and new digital asset classes. The creation of this new world of opportunity hinges on ensuring all ecosystem players are permitted to act in trust and with transparency. LSEG is a world leader in global financial markets infrastructure and we are pleased to join their Partner Platform as we work to build the world's first globally compliant decentralized capital market."

Rachid Ajaja, CEO and Founder of AllianceBlock, said, "AllianceBlock is filling a much-needed gap that has emerged in today's global financial ecosystem following innovations we have seen over the past number of years. One of the greatest challenges to bridging institutional finance with the new digital asset class is ensuring that access to decentralized markets is trusted and secure and meets globally trusted industry standards. Through the Partner Platform AllianceBlock is able to provide institutional financial markets participants with access to the new opportunities provided by our decentralized protocol that automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product in a secure, compliant way."

Nigel Harold, Group Head Global Business Services at LSEG, added: "We are delighted AllianceBlock has chosen to join LSEG's Partner Platform. AllianceBlock's decentralised capital market ecosystem can benefit from LSEG's extensive experience in enabling business partners to bring their financial applications closer to the trading community, by leveraging our global network of clients and mission critical connectivity infrastructure".

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is building the first globally compliant decentralized capital market. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralised, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. Incubated by three of Europe's most prestigious incubators: Station F, L39, and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich, and led by a heavily experienced team of ex-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs investment bankers, and quants, AllianceBlock is on the path to disrupt the $100 trillion securities market with its state-of-the-art and globally compliant decentralized capital market. For more information, visit: https://www.allianceblock.io/

