Mainetti Joins The Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Global Network

Mainetti signs The Global Commitment and joins the Foundation's Network to accelerate the transition of a circular economy

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainetti, the global retail solutions provider, joins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy.

As part of the membership, Mainetti has signed The Global Commitment setting ambitious targets to commit to change how we produce, use, and reuse plastic. In collaboration with the UN Environment Programme, The Global Commitment has already mobilised over 500 signatories that are determined to build a circular economy for plastic.

The targets that Mainetti has agreed to include converting 60 per cent of their hanger production by tonnage to recycled materials by 2025, achieving a minimum of 75 per cent renewable energy use by 2025 and eliminating the purchase of all single-use plastic water bottles.

Mainetti has also joined the Foundation's Network, a collaborative network of businesses, innovators, cities and governments, universities and thought leaders, who work together to accelerate the adoption of circular economy practices and processes that maximise the use of resources.

Keith Charlton, Chief Operations Officer at Mainetti said: "We have shared the Foundation's commitment to building a robust global circular economy framework since our inception in the 1960's. Joining the Network as a member means we are joining other innovators and thought leaders to develop new circular partnerships and practices at a global scale.

"2020 has undoubtedly been a challenge to retailers and the global supply chains. We must work together as a global community to rebuild and review, ensuring that circular processes are built into every aspect of the manufacturing process. The future shape of retail will be different from what we have now - let's make it a circular one."

Mainetti has a network of 14 manufacturing and recycling operations around the world and continues to develop circular economy processes and practices to accelerate a circular economy for plastics.

Joe Murphy, Network Lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, added: "We are delighted to welcome Mainetti as a Network member. Mainetti shares our belief that through the circular economy, businesses can play a vital role in meeting many of the global challenges we face today, such as climate change, and waste and pollution. Joining our network of businesses, innovators, cities and governments, universities and thought leaders, Mainetti can leverage the work it has already undertaken and collaborate with other Network organisations to develop a circular economy framework with its partners and customers."

About Mainetti

For sixty years, Mainetti has been a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands. Our 6,000 employees in 90 locations on 6 continents come to work every day with a mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers.

As the largest hanger company in the world, the name Mainetti is synonymous with superior quality and exceptional service. Mainetti pioneered garment hanger reuse and recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry.

Over the past several years, we have diversified our portfolio to include Packaging (Flexible and Structural), Branding and Intelligent (RFID) Solutions businesses, and in 2020, we introduced a line of Health and Safety products that help customers in their efforts to mitigate Covid-19 risks. We are proud of our full supply chain process, using innovative materials to create products with less energy and more renewable sources every year.

Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.