The local subsidiary of German company Heidelbergcement will take solar electricity from the 65 MWp Witnica solar park between Poznan and Berlin for ten years under the power purchase agreement.The first solar power purchase agreement (PPA) in Poland is a sign of the competitiveness of renewable energy even in a nation still heavily dependent on coal, according to Benedikt Ortmann, of German developer Baywa re. "Here is the ultimate proof that photovoltaic power can - without any subsidies - be competitive to conventional energies, even in a European country further north which still generates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...