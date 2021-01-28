Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: ORA Traders B.V.

Ora Traders B.V. will transfer its cash equity membership to Market Wizards B.V.. The member identities ORA and MWZD in INET will not change. Both trading ID's are eligible only for CCP cleared instruments. The change will be effective as of Monday, February 1, 2021. Member: Market Wizards B.V. Member ID: ORA, MWZD Valid in INET system as of: Monday, February 1, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm