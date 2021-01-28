After a difficult FY20, DATAGROUP's earnings are set to recover significantly in FY21, mostly driven by a recovery of earnings in its Financial IT services (FIS) unit, which took a hit in FY20. We believe the M&A-driven business model is intact and an EBIT margin of 9% should be within reach in the medium term. Trading at 27.5x FY21e P/E on consensus estimates, DATAGROUP is valued at a 12% premium to peers.

