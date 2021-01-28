Premier Products Group, Inc. Executes Joint Venture Agreement Gaining Exclusive License for 21 International Two-Way Wireless Communications SmartRoad Technology Patents

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced today that it has executed an agreement with NPI Mobile for an exclusive world-wide license for NPI Mobil's 21 international two-way communications and smart road technology patents. In conjunction with the Agreement PMPG and NPI Mobile formed a joint venture entity, SmartRoad Turtle, LLC (SRT). Both JV partners will work to enable the SRT to install SmartRoad access technology and AI solutions to create Smart Roads and future Smart City solutions in the U.S. and world-wide.

According to PMPG Chairman and CEO Tony Hicks, SmartRoad Turtle, LLC, as the Smart Road Turtle Joint Venture, initially expects to start generating revenues within a year and could generate over $100 million over the next five years. By deploying SRT's two-way wireless communications technology that are embedded in and near paved road surfaces. The patented applications cover technologies for autonomous and semi-autonomous driverless vehicles and will also communicate with other critical smart road & city infrastructures.

"Our team has analyzed the potential revenue streams and based on our assumptions and projections, the SmartRoad Turtle Venture could generate gross revenues of $100 million over five years," stated PMPG Chairman and CEO Tony Hicks.

About SmartRoad Turtle, LLC.

SmartRoad Turtle, LLC brings unprecedented levels of intelligence, safety, experiences and services to the transportation and affiliated industries by delivering smart road and smart cities, to counties and municipalities and the businesses they serve. This is achieved through SRT's smart multi senor devices, software and purpose- built AI cloud-based platform solutions.

About NPI Mobile, LLC.

NPI Mobile is the developer and holder of 21 international patents designed. These are designed to provide mobile access solutions to wireless telecommunications industry, smart city and IoT enterprises. NPI Mobile's unique architecture delivers access and AI solutions for use by Federal, State and Municipalities by offering a wide range of connected smart road and city solutions, ideal for the emerging 5G networks, IoT and mobile networks.

