The dental radiology equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.32 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the dental radiology equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the prevalence of dental conditions.
The dental radiology equipment market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the usage of radiology equipment for cosmetic dentistry as one of the prime reasons driving the dental radiology equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dental radiology equipment market covers the following areas:
Dental Radiology Equipment Market Sizing
Dental Radiology Equipment Market Forecast
Dental Radiology Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Carestream Health Inc.
- Cefla SC
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- FINANCIERE ACTEON
- Planmeca Group
- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.
- THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd.
- Trident Srl
- Varex Imaging Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dental X-ray Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental CBCT Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
