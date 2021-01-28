As the demand for more advanced payment devices grows, European fintech provider myPOS (www.mypos.com) introduces yet another payment innovation the new myPOS Carbon, which combines the intelligent Android OS with shock, dust and water resistance.

The new myPOS Carbon combines the intelligence of Android 9.0 with dust, water and shock resistance at an unbeatable price. (Photo: Business Wire)

Traditional POS terminals with keys are gradually being replaced by Android-run card payment devices. While the latter provide a better payment experience for businesses and customers, at the same time they have a higher cost and are too vulnerable to dust, liquids and shocks. At a restaurant, cafe, car rental company or even a petrol station, minor accidents with a POS are likely to occur and the cost of replacing a POS terminal with a printer is not negligible.

Christo Georgiev, myPOS Group CEO comments: "We are committed to delivering new smart solutions, which answer the needs of different business verticals and empower businesses to deliver an excellent experience to their customers"

Listening to the needs of the market, myPOS brings myPOS Carbon, the first wireless Android POS terminal with IP54 and ATEX certifications that make it resistant to vibration, water, dust and suitable for use even in hazardous workplaces such as petrol stations, the chemical or petrochemical industry, etc. Powered by Android 9.0, a quad-core processor with a speed of 1.4 GHz, a 5" colour touchscreen and a high-speed thermal printer, the device is made to offer an enhanced payment experience and endurance at a very competitive price.

The terminal accepts Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Union Pay, American Express and Bancontact cards with magnetic stripe, chip or contactless (NFC). It also enables merchants to accept MO/TO and pre-authorisation payments, send Payment Requests, top-up prepaid SIM cards or subscription services as well as myPOS GiftCards.

Buying the device entitles the business owner to a free merchant account with a business card as well as immediate deposit of all accepted card payments.

About myPOS

myPOS is a fintech company serving SMEs across the EEA and Switzerland. The myPOS e-money accounts and payment services are provided by myPOS Europe Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, in partnership with an EU-licensed E-Money Institution who is a direct member of Visa, Mastercard, Amex, JCB, UPI and other card schemes.

